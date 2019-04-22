Reliance Jio tops TRAI speed test in March News oi-Priyanka Dua Vodafone topped the upload speed in March with 6Mbps.

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has registered average download speed of 22.2 Mbps in the month of March 2019.

As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) My Speed app, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel dipped marginally in March to 9.3 Mbps from 9.4 Mbps in February while Vodafone has reported 7Mbps in March from 6.8 Mbps in February and Idea registered 5.6 Mbps download speed instead of 5.7 Mbps in February.

However, Vodafone topped the upload speed in March with 6Mbps.

Besides Idea and Airtel network registered a slight decline in average upload speed at 5.5 Mbps and 3.6 Mbps, during the same month.

Meanwhile, a new report by Opensignal said that Reliance Jio has grown its 4G/LTE availability to 97.5 percent, while Airtel has reported the second slot with 85. 6 percent.

As per the report, Jio's network expansion is remarkable. Jio has been a fully-fledged 4G operator for less than three years but has completely disrupted the market with its rapid network rollout and unlimited data plans.

In our first report on the India market two years ago, Jio scored an outstanding 91.5 percent 4G Availability. Six months later the operator had passed the 95 percent mark, and its score has been steadily growing ever since Opensignal said.

Airtel also dominated our 4G Download Speed metric, with a score 3 Mbps faster than its closest rival. Both Vodafone and Idea's average 4G scores were faster than Jio, but Jio managed to come second in our overall download speed experience table due to its advantage as a 4G-only operator.

Interestingly, Airtel's 3G Download Speed score was the lowest we measured - and has dropped since our last report - suggesting the operator may be reallocating network resources to 4G.

Opensignal also pointed out that India's LTE networks are still suffering the effects of congestion, especially in urban areas.

"In our recent analysis of Download Speed Experience in India's cities, we found our users experienced widely different speeds across the hours of the day. When the mobile network is busiest, the average LTE download speed drops 2.8 Mbps compared to the daily average, but when the network is less congested, download speeds jump by a huge 10.3 Mbps," the report added.