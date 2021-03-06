Just In
Tata Sky Vs JioFiber Vs Airtel Xstream Plan: Who Is Offering Best Internet Plans Under Rs. 1,000
JioFiber, Airtel, and Tata Sky are famous internet service providers in the country as all are offering packs at affordable rates. All three internet players are offering OTT benefits, high-speed internet, and access to TV channels along with Xstream application. But still, we are comparing all Airtel, JioFiber, and Tata Sky broadband plans, which come under Rs. 1,000.
Tata Sky Vs JioFiber Vs Airtel Xstream Plan: Details
Tata Sky Broadband Plans Under Rs. 1,000
The first plan of Tata Sky is available at Rs. 950 per month, where users are getting 100Mbps speed. This plan is available in New Delhi, Mumbai, and more. However, the 200Mbps, 300Mbps, and 500Mbps speed plan are priced above Rs. 1,000. Surprisingly, Tata Sky is not charging for the installation; however, users need to follow these steps to get the new connection.
JioFiber Broadband Plans Under Rs. 1,000
Reliance Jio is offering three plans under the same category. These plans are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 699 and Rs. 999. The Rs. 399 plan provides unlimited voice calling along with 30 Mbps speed without any OTT subscription, while Rs. 699 plan ships free calling and 100 Mbps speed. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 999, where users are offering 150 Mbps speed, 14 video streaming app, and unlimited calling. These apps include ALT Balaji, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, LionsGate Play, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, and more.
Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans Under Rs. 1,000
Airtel Xstream ships two-packs under the same category. These packs are available at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, and Rs. 999. The Rs. 499 pack is offering unlimited calling, 40Mbps speed, and unlimited data. This plan also ships the Xstream app, Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy. The Xstream app is offering 10,000 movies along with shows. The second plan of Rs. 799 is offering 100Mbps speed with similar benefits, while Rs. 999 is offering unlimited calling, Shaw Academy courses, 200 Mbps speed, and unlimited data. This plan also ships content from apps like Zee5 subscription, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Airtel Xstream plans are offering more benefits than JioFiber and Tata Sky. So, we recommend you choose Airtel Xstream Fiber plans.
