Top Postpaid Plans By Under Rs. 1,000

    Telecom players have recently increased prices of a tariff of their prepaid plans, and now they are looking at their postpaid plans. However, there are not many options when it comes to postpaid plans, but still, users can opt for a plan under Rs. 1,000. So have shortlisted all the postpaid plans available in the market under Rs. 1,000. Here are the details.

    Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans Under Rs. 1,000: Benefits

    Reliance Jio is offering two postpaid plans under Rs. 1,000. The plans are priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 501. The Rs. 199 plan is offering free unlimited calls to the Jio network. It includes 25GB data and a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps. Another plan is available at Rs. 501, which offers ISD talktime for 28 days.

    Vodafone Postpaid Plans Under Rs. 1,000: Benefits

    Vodafone is offering plans are priced under Rs. 1,000. The plans are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, and Rs. 649, respectively. Vodafone is offering 100 SMS and 200GB rollover data. It provides access to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

    Another plan is available at Rs. 499 which ships 75GB, complimentary insurance cover worth Rs. 999, and subscription of Amazon Prime for one year. However, the most expensive plan will be available at Rs. 649. The plan offers free iPhone Forever service worth Rs. 10,000, subscription of Amazon Prime, and 90GB data.

    Airtel Postpaid Plans Under Rs. 1000: Benefits

    Similarly, India's oldest telecom operator Airtel is providing three plans under Rs. 1,000. And the first one starts with Rs. 499 which offers unlimited calling and 75GB data rollover facility.

    Secondly, the plan is available at Rs. 749 per month, which enables users to consume 125GB per month and a rollover facility. It will allow you to add two family members. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 999 that allow a user to make unlimited calls and 150GB data. Furthermore, it lets you add four family members.

    Sunday, January 12, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
