Just In
- 53 min ago Video: Apple Mask Offers Three-Layered Filtration In A Minimalist Design
-
- 7 hrs ago Amazon Clearance Sale: Get Up To 40% Off On Laptops
- 16 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A72 Tipped To Be In Works; Might Offer Penta-Lens Setup
- 17 hrs ago Vodafone-Idea Offering 1GB Data For Seven Days To Its Existing Users
Don't Miss
- News COVID-19 death toll could hit 2M before vaccine in wide use globally: WHO
- Finance How Can BHIM UPI Users Record Complaints Online?
- Movies Sushant's Family Lawyer Says Actor's Death Investigation Is Not On Track; 'We Are Helpless'
- Sports IPL 2020: Match 8: KKR vs SRH: Dream11 tips, Head to head, Playing XI, Live streaming, TV timing
- Lifestyle Erica Fernandes Is The Epitome Of Beauty In Her Pretty Anarkali And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her
- Education AP ICET Results 2020 Declared, Check At sche.ap.gov.in
- Automobiles Volkswagen Updates Pre-Owned Cars Centers In India: Here Are All Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In South India In October
Vi: How to Check Balance, Data Usage, Vi Number, and More [USSD Codes]
Vodadone Idea, the merger that was announced back in 2018 got a new brand identity, Vi. This is an indication of the completion of the merger and the integration between both companies. Like the other telcos in the market right now, this new brand also offers a slew of unlimited combo plans for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers among other benefits.
Given that Vi is quite similar to the other telcos, there are USSD codes that subscribers can dial to get a lot of details such as prepaid balance, data balance, SMS balance, best offer available, and the ability to activate and deactivate value-added services.
List Of Vi USSD Codes
Here is a list of Vi USSD codes that all subscribers should know. You will be able to access the right service that you need and get the information that you seek by just dialing the respective USSD code from your mobile. Check out the Vi prepaid and postpaid plans available right now from here. Notably, the Vi USSD codes are applicable to subscribers across all circles where it is operational.
Vi Prepaid USSD Codes
Take a look at the Vi prepaid USSD codes below.
|USSD Code
|Prepaid New Menu Flow (*199#)
|*199*1*3#
|4G/3G/2G Internet Offers
|*199*1*6#
|Chhota Credit
|*199*1*7#
|Recharge Offer
|*199*1*8#
|Voice, SMS, Roaming Offers
|*199*2*1#
|My Balance
|*199*2*2#
|Internet Usage/Data Usage
|*199*3*1#
|Stop VAS
|*199*3*2#
|Start VAS
|*199*4#
|Get Vi app
Vi Postpaid USSD Codes
Take a look at the Vi postpaid USSD codes below.
|USSD Code
|Postpaid New Menu Flow(*199#)
|*199# Amount Due
|Amount Due Rs. XX due date DD-MMM-YYY
|*199*1*1#
|My Tariff & Activate New Tariff
|*199*1*2#
|Data Usage
|*199*1*3#
|Activate new Data Packs
|*199*1*4#
|Roaming Packs
|*199*1*5#
|Voice, SMS Packs
|*199*2#
|Billing and Payment
|*199*3*1#
|Start/Stop VAS Services
|*199*4#
|Get Vi App
Besides the USSD codes, you can download and use the Vi app to know all these details such as balance, recharge your prepaid number, pay the postpaid bill and activate and deactivate value-added services. You just have to download the app on your smartphone and register using your Vi number.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,780
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
61,990
-
34,999
-
47,500
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999
-
12,999
-
14,999
-
27,100