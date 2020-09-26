ENGLISH

    Vi: How to Check Balance, Data Usage, Vi Number, and More [USSD Codes]

    By
    |

    Vodadone Idea, the merger that was announced back in 2018 got a new brand identity, Vi. This is an indication of the completion of the merger and the integration between both companies. Like the other telcos in the market right now, this new brand also offers a slew of unlimited combo plans for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers among other benefits.

    Given that Vi is quite similar to the other telcos, there are USSD codes that subscribers can dial to get a lot of details such as prepaid balance, data balance, SMS balance, best offer available, and the ability to activate and deactivate value-added services.

    List Of Vi USSD Codes

    Here is a list of Vi USSD codes that all subscribers should know. You will be able to access the right service that you need and get the information that you seek by just dialing the respective USSD code from your mobile. Check out the Vi prepaid and postpaid plans available right now from here. Notably, the Vi USSD codes are applicable to subscribers across all circles where it is operational.

    Vi Prepaid USSD Codes

    Take a look at the Vi prepaid USSD codes below.

    USSD CodePrepaid New Menu Flow (*199#)
    *199*1*3#4G/3G/2G Internet Offers
    *199*1*6#Chhota Credit
    *199*1*7#Recharge Offer
    *199*1*8#Voice, SMS, Roaming Offers
    *199*2*1#My Balance
    *199*2*2#Internet Usage/Data Usage
    *199*3*1#Stop VAS
    *199*3*2#Start VAS
    *199*4#Get Vi app

    Vi Postpaid USSD Codes

    Take a look at the Vi postpaid USSD codes below.

    USSD CodePostpaid New Menu Flow(*199#)
    *199# Amount DueAmount Due Rs. XX due date DD-MMM-YYY
    *199*1*1#My Tariff & Activate New Tariff
    *199*1*2#Data Usage
    *199*1*3#Activate new Data Packs
    *199*1*4#Roaming Packs
    *199*1*5#Voice, SMS Packs
    *199*2#Billing and Payment
    *199*3*1#Start/Stop VAS Services
    *199*4#Get Vi App

    Besides the USSD codes, you can download and use the Vi app to know all these details such as balance, recharge your prepaid number, pay the postpaid bill and activate and deactivate value-added services. You just have to download the app on your smartphone and register using your Vi number.

