Vi Vs Airtel Vs Reliance Jio 3GB Data Prepaid Packs: Which Is The Best For You

The increasing demand for data is forcing telecom operators to launch new plans and revise existing ones. Similarly, India's third-largest telecom operator Vi has launched new prepaid packs that are offering 3GB of data per day. This is the first time that the struggling operator has brought packs that are offering 3GB of data every day with new packs.

Earlier, Vi used to offer double data benefits with three packs of Rs. 299, Rs. 499, and Rs. 699. On the other hand, both leading operators, such as Reliance Jio and Airtel are already providing similar benefits with their prepaid packs with the same validity.

Airtel 3GB Data Plans: Check All Details

The first plan of Rs. 398 ships 3GB of data every day for 28 days. This pack is also providing unlimited calling, 100 messages, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag transactions, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, free hello tunes, and without any OTT application.

The Rs. 558 plan is also offering 3GB of data, 100 messages, Amazon Prime video access, Xstream subscription, unlimited calls, and Wynk Music access for 56 days.

Vi 3GB Data Plans: Check All Details

Vi is offering a similar benefit with four-packs. These packs are available at Rs. 401, Rs. 405, Rs. 601, and Rs. 801. The Rs. 401 plan is specially designed to offer OTT platforms along with 3GB data, unlimited calling, night time internet, and weekend data rollover facility for 28 months.

The Rs. 405 pack ships 90GB of data for the same period. The company is also offering an extra 6GB of data, unlimited calls, 100 messages, one year of access to Zee5 Premium, Vi Movies & TV access. The third plan in the list is available at Rs. 601, where users are getting 3GB data per day for 56 days, Disney+ Hotstar with similar benefits. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 801, where users are again getting the same benefit.

Reliance Jio 3GB Data Plan: Benefits

Reliance Jio pack is offering similar benefits with Rs. 401. This pack is also providing access to Jio apps and unlimited calls for 28 days. Then, Reliance Jio ships Rs. 999, where users get 3GB of data and similar benefits. This shows that Vi is quite ahead of Airtel and Reliance Jio in terms of plans and offers. So, you can go for Vi 3GB plans.

