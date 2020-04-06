ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio Prepaid Users Can Now Recharge With ATMs And SMS

    By
    |

    Following the footsteps of Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has also announced a recharge facility through ATMs. Besides, the telco said that the users can also send SMS for recharging their numbers. This service is specially designed for those who cannot use the online services.

    Vodafone Partners With Seven Banks To Offer ATM Recharge Services
     

    Vodafone Partners With Seven Banks To Offer ATM Recharge Services

    The telco has joined hands with seven banks such as ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, and Standard Chartered. The recharge options are available on the ATMs machines of these banks. To use it, users need to first enter their mobile number. After that, the amount will be deducted from the user account.

    On the other hand, the telco is offering SMS recharge facility with only two banks such as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. To avail, this service users need to send messages to two numbers i.e 9717000002 or 5676782, and then the user needs to type Mobile 10 digit mobile. After that, users need to type their mobile numberIdea/VodafoneAmount. After that, they have to write the last six digits of the account

    Airtel Join hands With HDFC, ICICI, Apollo, And Big Bazaar To Offer Recharge Services

    Airtel Join hands With HDFC, ICICI, Apollo, And Big Bazaar To Offer Recharge Services

    To help its users, Airtel has also introduced special benefits for its prepaid users. Airtel has announced that now its users can recharge from ATMs, grocery, and pharmacy shops. The telco has also joined hands with HDFC, ICICI, Apollo, and Big Bazaar.

    "We also recognize that there is a large population that isn't online and is unable to recharge at their regular retailers. To address that, we have activated several new channels - bank ATMs, pharmacies as well as grocery stores. We also want to thank our partners - HDFC, ICICI, Apollo and Big Bazaar - who has helped us enable this in days," Gopal Vittal, Airtel India CEO said.

    Reliance Jio Offering SIM Recharge Facility With Nine Banks
     

    Reliance Jio Offering SIM Recharge Facility With Nine Banks

    Earlier, Reliance Jio has announced that its users can recharge their numbers via ATM shops. Reliance Jio is offering these services with nine banks such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vodafone airtel reliance jio
    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X