Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio Prepaid Users Can Now Recharge With ATMs And SMS

Vodafone Partners With Seven Banks To Offer ATM Recharge Services

The telco has joined hands with seven banks such as ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, and Standard Chartered. The recharge options are available on the ATMs machines of these banks. To use it, users need to first enter their mobile number. After that, the amount will be deducted from the user account.

On the other hand, the telco is offering SMS recharge facility with only two banks such as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. To avail, this service users need to send messages to two numbers i.e 9717000002 or 5676782, and then the user needs to type Mobile 10 digit mobile. After that, users need to type their mobile numberIdea/VodafoneAmount. After that, they have to write the last six digits of the account

Airtel Join hands With HDFC, ICICI, Apollo, And Big Bazaar To Offer Recharge Services

To help its users, Airtel has also introduced special benefits for its prepaid users. Airtel has announced that now its users can recharge from ATMs, grocery, and pharmacy shops. The telco has also joined hands with HDFC, ICICI, Apollo, and Big Bazaar.

"We also recognize that there is a large population that isn't online and is unable to recharge at their regular retailers. To address that, we have activated several new channels - bank ATMs, pharmacies as well as grocery stores. We also want to thank our partners - HDFC, ICICI, Apollo and Big Bazaar - who has helped us enable this in days," Gopal Vittal, Airtel India CEO said.

Reliance Jio Offering SIM Recharge Facility With Nine Banks

Earlier, Reliance Jio has announced that its users can recharge their numbers via ATM shops. Reliance Jio is offering these services with nine banks such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.