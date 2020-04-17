Vodafone-Idea Discontinues Offering Double Data Benefits Features oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching plans with 1.5GB data, Vodafone has stopped offering double data benefits to its customers in eight circles. The company has shared this information via its website. This means these circles will not have double data benefits.

According to the official website, this offer is not available in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, UP West North East, and Punjab. The plans under this category are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599. These new changes are applicable to all Vodafone and Idea customers.

Vodafone Rs. 249, Rs. 399, And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans: Details

The Rs. 249 prepaid plans used to offer 84GB data for 28 Days. It includes unlimited calling and 100 messages. It also ships with a Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999 and Vodafone Play subscription. Secondly, then there is a plan of Rs. 399, where it offers 168GB data for 156 days. This plan is valid for 56 days. The Rs.599 plan offers 100 messages and 3GB data for 84 days.

Vodafone- Idea Launches Two Prepaid Plans: Details

The development comes after when the operator has launched plans for this year. The operator has launched two plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 555. The Rs. 499 ship 1.5GB data daily and 100 messages. It includes additional benefits such as the ZEE5 premium subscription for 70 days.

The second plan in that category is valid for 77 days. It offers 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for the entire period. It includes free access to Vodafone Play and subscription of Idea TV.

This plan also offers a ZEE5 subscription worth Rs. 999. However, there is a catch. This plan is available in a few circles, while Rs. 599 ships 100 messages and SMS for 84 days. Besides, the telco has recently announced that it was leading the 4G download and upload speed.

