Vodafone Partners With Google To Help 2G Users Amid Lockdown

After announcing offers for its 2G users in Haryana, Vodafone has joined hands with Google to offer food and shelter to its feature phone users. Under this initiative, the operator has launched a feature called the phone line, where it will track the details of 2G users.

In fact, Google has shared the same information via its official Twitter account. The tweet reads: "The Phone Line with Google Assistant for Vodafone & Idea customers now delivers information about food and night shelters to their 2G and feature phone users. Please circulate this information and help spread the word."

The feature is already available in Hindi and English. The users can also change the language by pressing one. Google also said, "Working closely with we are now surfacing locations of food shelters & night shelters on Google Maps, Search and Google Assistant, to help migrant workers & affected people across cities."

Here Are Some Steps That will Help 2G Users To Use This Feature

Step 1: First users need to call on 000-800-9191-000.

Step 2: Then, they'' get the information about the food and shelters.

Vodafone Launches Recharge For Good For Its Users

Meanwhile, the telco has launched a new benefit for its customers, where it is offering rewards to the ones who help others in recharging their numbers. The company is offering six percent cashback to the one who recharges from My Vodafone and My Idea app. Both, Airtel and Reliance Jio have already introduced the same feature earlier.

"We are launching #RechargeforGood with the objective of enabling recharges for those subscribers who are having difficulty in recharging their phones during these unprecedented times. We appeal to all our digitally engaged Vodafone and Idea prepaid customers to do a good deed by undertaking one or multiple #RechargeforGood," Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said.

