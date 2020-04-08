Google Fit App Redesigned With Improved Steps Tracking, Move Minutes

Google Fit App Refreshed

Tracking the number of steps is one of the most important factors that a lot of buyers look forward to. The revamp of the Google Fit app was announced in a blog post where Google said that it recognizes "that counting steps is a familiar activity goal and a great starting point for many of our users when on the path to getting active."

A lot of users track steps every day in Google Fit and other fitness apps as it's an important goal for them. "We listened closely to our users and now both Heart Points and step count will be paired together as goals at the center of our app," Google's blog post noted.

New Features On Google Fit App

The Move Minutes feature is where the user earns by doing activities that get them moving around. As part of the redesign, the Move Minutes on the Google Fit app won't be removed. Instead, users can still see how many of those Move Minutes they've earned under the rings at the top of the app.

The Google Fit app also has another ring for Heart Points, which can be earned by doing activities that raise the heart rate. Even if the redesign, the Heart Points ring is still situated at the top of the app. The World Health Organization and the American Heart Association guidelines recommend a person to earn at least 150 Heart Points per week.

Additionally, Google has added a new progress card to allow users to track their day-by-day progress towards a goal. An updated Heart Points Tile on the Wear OS platform is also available now. Google has also added a new Tile to the Wear OS app that lets you start a workout more easily.