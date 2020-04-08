Just In
- 1 hr ago Aarogya Setu App: How To Use and Find Out Coronavirus Symptoms; Where To Download
-
- 1 hr ago IIT Roorkee Professor Develops Smartphone App To Track COVID-19 Suspects
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Price Revealed Via New Leak
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone 9/SE 2020 Online Listing Suggests Imminent Launch
Don't Miss
- Finance Maruti Suzuki Production Fell By 32% In March
- Movies Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari On Her First Biopic Murthy: It's Very Challenging
- Automobiles Kia Motors India Donate Rs 2 Crore To State’s Relief Fund: Also Provides Free Services Till July
- Lifestyle Shab-e-Barat 2020: Date, Rituals And Significance Of This Day
- Sports Lockdown Days: Virat Kohli challenged by tennis great Roger Federer for a volleying drill
- News COVID-19: Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest over PPE quality
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In April
- Education CBSE Academic Calendar 2020-21 For Class 1 To 12
Google Fit App Redesigned With Improved Steps Tracking, Move Minutes
Google Fit app is getting a refreshed user interface and this extends to iOS, Android, and the Wear OS platforms. For one, the refreshed Fit app will now focus better on step tracking. It now shows your step count as one of the two main metrics in the two circles in place of the Move Minutes measurement.
Google Fit App Refreshed
Tracking the number of steps is one of the most important factors that a lot of buyers look forward to. The revamp of the Google Fit app was announced in a blog post where Google said that it recognizes "that counting steps is a familiar activity goal and a great starting point for many of our users when on the path to getting active."
A lot of users track steps every day in Google Fit and other fitness apps as it's an important goal for them. "We listened closely to our users and now both Heart Points and step count will be paired together as goals at the center of our app," Google's blog post noted.
New Features On Google Fit App
The Move Minutes feature is where the user earns by doing activities that get them moving around. As part of the redesign, the Move Minutes on the Google Fit app won't be removed. Instead, users can still see how many of those Move Minutes they've earned under the rings at the top of the app.
The Google Fit app also has another ring for Heart Points, which can be earned by doing activities that raise the heart rate. Even if the redesign, the Heart Points ring is still situated at the top of the app. The World Health Organization and the American Heart Association guidelines recommend a person to earn at least 150 Heart Points per week.
Additionally, Google has added a new progress card to allow users to track their day-by-day progress towards a goal. An updated Heart Points Tile on the Wear OS platform is also available now. Google has also added a new Tile to the Wear OS app that lets you start a workout more easily.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
37,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
32,999
-
36,950
-
18,999
-
11,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
29,999
-
8,999
-
39,990