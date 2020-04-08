ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Fit App Redesigned With Improved Steps Tracking, Move Minutes

    By
    |

    Google Fit app is getting a refreshed user interface and this extends to iOS, Android, and the Wear OS platforms. For one, the refreshed Fit app will now focus better on step tracking. It now shows your step count as one of the two main metrics in the two circles in place of the Move Minutes measurement.

    Google Fit App Refreshed
     

    Google Fit App Refreshed

    Tracking the number of steps is one of the most important factors that a lot of buyers look forward to. The revamp of the Google Fit app was announced in a blog post where Google said that it recognizes "that counting steps is a familiar activity goal and a great starting point for many of our users when on the path to getting active."

    A lot of users track steps every day in Google Fit and other fitness apps as it's an important goal for them. "We listened closely to our users and now both Heart Points and step count will be paired together as goals at the center of our app," Google's blog post noted.

    New Features On Google Fit App

    New Features On Google Fit App

    The Move Minutes feature is where the user earns by doing activities that get them moving around. As part of the redesign, the Move Minutes on the Google Fit app won't be removed. Instead, users can still see how many of those Move Minutes they've earned under the rings at the top of the app.

    Google Fit app
     

    The Google Fit app also has another ring for Heart Points, which can be earned by doing activities that raise the heart rate. Even if the redesign, the Heart Points ring is still situated at the top of the app. The World Health Organization and the American Heart Association guidelines recommend a person to earn at least 150 Heart Points per week.

    Additionally, Google has added a new progress card to allow users to track their day-by-day progress towards a goal. An updated Heart Points Tile on the Wear OS platform is also available now. Google has also added a new Tile to the Wear OS app that lets you start a workout more easily.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps google
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 14:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X