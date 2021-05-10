What Is Airtel's Superhero Program And How To Access It Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has yet again launched its Superhero program for its prepaid customers. Under this program, Airtel users will get a discount on all recharges via the Thanks application. However, users have to enrol them as Superhero to start getting the discount from the services.

Notably, this time the company has announced some changes in the program. The telecom operator said that users will only get only 2 percent commission while recharging for others. Earlier, it used to provide 4 percent.

What Is Superhero Program?

The Superhero program is designed to help its users to stay connected during the lockdown. This offer provides rewards to all customers who are recharging other prepaid numbers via the Airtel Thanks application. However, to access the benefit from this program, users need to check these steps.

How To Access Airtel Superhero Program

Install the Airtel Thanks application and create an account. Now, you need to click on the banner of the Superhero program. Then, you need to enroll in the Superhero program; however, you have to read all terms and conditions before using the services and start earning.

It is done, you are allowed to recharge other numbers. To recharge other numbers, users have to click on the recharge option. Then, enter the mobile number you wanted to recharge. Click on the plan and check the discount on the plan and now, you are allowed to use the program.

Telecom Operators Spend Rs. 9,000 Crores During COVID-19

Private players like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio have so far invested Rs. 9,000 crores in expanding the infrastructure services during the whole period. "Nearly Rs. 9,000 crores have been spent by telecom service providers in putting telecom sites and laying optic fibre cable since last one year," said SP Kochhar, director-general, Cellular Operators Association of India.

Why Telecom Operators Have Become Aggressive During Lockdown?

Notably, telecom services come under the essential services as it helps people to remain connected, which is why all telecom operators are launching beneficial offers. Besides, we believe that this is an opportunity to get new subscribers as proper networks and data play an important role during work from home or for online classes.

Best Mobiles in India