Airtel Reduces Discount Offering On Its Superhero Programme News oi-Priyanka Dua

After removing its high-end prepaid plans, Airtel is reportedly bringing changes in other offerings. The operator is silently reducing benefits from its Superhero Programme, where it offers discounts to customers who helps others in recharging their prepaid numbers.

Under this new program, earlier, the telecom operator is used to offer a four percent discount, and now it is providing only two percent. The offer is available on Rs. 99 and Rs. 129 plans. With this, Airtel is now offering Rs. 2 and Rs. 3 benefits on these plans, and earlier these pack used to provide Rs. 4 and Rs. 5, respectively.

Moreover, Rs. 45 and Rs. 49 plans are now offering only a two percent discount as against four percent earlier. The development comes after Airtel announced that it is offering 1GB extra data per day for three days. In fact, the company is sending messages to its selected users. The offer is somehow similar to Reliance Jio's plan, where it is providing 2GB data to a few users. Under this plan, the Rs. 48 used to ship 3GB data, and now it is offering 4GB data. It includes free talk time till Rs. 38.52, and it is offering 100 MB data.

On the other hand, Airtel is offering free Amazon subscription to all prepaid and postpaid users. The first prepaid plan of Rs. 349 is valid for 28 days. It ships a premium subscription of Airtel Xstream along with Wynk Music, discount, and 100 messages per day. Similarly, the first postpaid plan of Rs. 499 is providing 75GB data of 3G and 4G networks. This plan also ships Amazon Prime subscription along with Zee5 access.

The second postpaid plan of Rs. 749 is offering 125GB data and unlimited calling (national and locals calls). The Rs. 999 is offering a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime, 150GB data, and a rollover facility, while Rs. 1,599 is providing Zee5 subscription, device security, international calling along with free add on connections.

