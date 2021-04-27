Which Operator Is Offering Best Low-Cost Prepaid Plan? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Although there are three private telecom operators in the country, the main fight is between only two operators-Airtel and Reliance Jio. Vi, on the other hand, is under a deep financial crisis. Both telecom operators are trying their best to attract subscribers, gain market share, increase their ARPU, and revenue.

To attract customers to their platform, both leading telecom operators have recently revised and launched low-cost prepaid plans, which means entry-level packs or below Rs. 200. Apart from these packs, both Jio and Airtel offer 4G data vouchers, data, talk time, and smart recharge facilities under Rs. 200. However, we are analyzing, which telecom operator offers the best services under Rs. 200 prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200

Let's start with India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio, where users get Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 prepaid plans under the same segment. Notably, these packs come under the Best Seller segment. The first plan of Rs. 149 ships 1GB of data for 24 days.

Besides, users get 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud apps access for the same period. The Rs. 199 prepaid pack offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud apps access for 28 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200

On the other hand, Airtel ships a vast range of plans under the same segment. These packs are available at Rs. 19, Rs. 129, Rs. 149, Rs. 179, and Rs. 199. The cheapest plan of Rs. 19 ships 200MB of data and unlimited calling for two days. There is no Airtel Thanks benefit with this plan. The Rs. 129 plan ships 1GB of data for 24 days. The Rs. 149 plan offers 2GB of data, 300 messages, and unlimited calling for 28 days.

The Rs. 149 offers unlimited calling and 2GB of data for 28 days. While Rs. 179 offers unlimited calling, 2GB of data, and Rs. Rs. 2,00,000 insurance offer from Bharti Axa Life Insurance. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 199, which ships 1GB of daily data, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 24 days. Notably, Airtel ships Airtel Thanks benefit and Amazon Prime Video access for one month for free. However, this facility is available with Rs. 129, Rs. 149, Rs. 179, and Rs. 199.

Which Telecom Operator Offers Better Services

Reliance Jio offers only two plans under the low-cost segment, where it ships 1GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages at Rs. 149, while Airtel ships similar benefit with Rs. 199, which means Airtel plans are expensive. The Reliance Jio Rs. 199 pack ships 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 28 days. Additionally, Jio only offers a 4G network along with affordable plans in the rural areas, which also means that it is the better option.

