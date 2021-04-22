Just In
BSNL, Excitel, JioFiber, And Airtel Xstream Fibre Work From Home Broadband Plans
Several states have imposed partial and complete lockdown again due to the second wave of COVID-19, which is why people are moving towards work from home yet again. Notably, the work from home norm has again surged the demand for the internet, that's why BSNL and Excitel have revised their entry-level plans despite these companies offer plans under the mid-range segment, which ships content and 100 Mbps speed. In that way, we are enlisting all broadband plans that come under Rs. 800 and offer content benefits too.
Airtel Xstream Fibre Plans Under Rs. 800
Airtel offers two plans, which are priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 799. The first plan of Rs. 499 in the same segment ships 40 Mbps speed, 3,300GB data, and unlimited calling. This plan also ships Xstream DTH box, Hungama Play, Voot Basic, Ultra, and Eros Now. The Rs. 799 plan ships 100 Mbps speed, unlimited data, and calling. This pack also ships a one-year free course from Shaw Academy, Airtel Xstream app, and Wynk Music.
BSNL Broadband Plans Under Rs. 800
BSNL offers a plan of Rs. 449, where users get 30 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data, and unlimited calling to all networks within the country. This plan is known as the Welcome offer; however, after six months, customers will be migrated towards Rs. 599 plan, which ships 3300GB of data and unlimited calling for 30 days. On the other hand, the Rs. 799 plan ships 100 Mbps speed and 3,300GB of data for the same period.
Excitel Broadband Plan Under Rs. 800
Excitel plan is priced at Rs. 699 per month; however, if anyone opts for this plan for 12 months, then this plan will cost you Rs. 4,799 (which means Rs. 399 per month). Besides, the company offers content from apps like Voot, Eros, Shemaroo, and Zee5 with Rs. 752 plan.
JioFiber Internet Plans Under Rs. 800
Notably, JioFiber offers two packs under the same category. These packs are available at Rs. 399 and Rs. 699. The Rs. 399 JioFiber internet plan ships 30 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and 3,300GB of data for one month. This plan does not offer access to any OTT app, while Rs. 699 plan ships 100 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and 3,300GB for 30 days.
