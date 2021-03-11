Why Are Telecom Operators Roping In Disney+ Hotstar Ahead Of IPL? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite joining hands with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, telecom operators are partnering with Disney+ Hotstar as the latter has more than 28 million paid subscribers in the country. Surprisingly, the company added 21.2 million paid users only in November last year due to IPL and is expected to add more customers in the coming days as IPL is going to kick off from April 9th, 2021.

That's why telecom operators are joining hands with the Disney+ Hotstar and lunching packs so that users can watch cricket matches online using their data packages. Besides, these companies are coming up with marketing strategies to gain market share and to offer the best services to their customers during the same period.

Vi, Reliance Jio And Airtel IPL Tariff Plans: Check Details

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has joined hands with Disney+ Hotstar to offer all exclusive shows, movies, sports, and more to its subscribers. The company has launched four prepaid packs of Rs. 401, Rs. 501, Rs. 601, and Rs. 801. Besides, the operator has revised the postpaid plan of Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 1099 per month. Notably, Vi is offering Disney+ Hotstar services in all circles, where it is offering its network.

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel are also offering similar benefits (Disney+ Hotstar) with Rs. 401, Rs. 499, Rs. 598, Rs. 777, and Rs. 2,599. While Airtel packs are priced at Rs. 401, Rs. 448, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,698.

Reliance Jio is providing 90GB data, 84GB, 112GB data, 131GB data, and 740GB data for 28, 56, 84, and 365 days. These packs also ship unlimited calling and messages, while Airtel is offering 30GB, 84GB, 112GB, and 730GB data for 28 days, 56 days, and 365 days. These plans also ship unlimited calling and courses from Shaw Academy.

Apart from this benefit, Reliance Jio is also providing Disney+ Hotstar app access with its JioFiber plans of Rs. Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499 packs, where Airtel Xstream Fiber plans ship similar benefits with Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999. JioFiber packs are also offering calling and content from other apps.

IPL Access On Airtel Xstream Application

Airtel is also offering similar benefits with its inbuilt app, which is known as the Xstream application. However, to access the app, you have to install the Airtel Xstream from the Play Store and now you have to give them all permission to access the contact, photos, and write your mobile number to get the benefits. You have to enter the OTP and verify it. Then, click on the language, and it is done.

Smartphones Companies And IPL Sponsorships: Details

You'll be surprised to know that smartphone companies also joined hands with IPL for sponsorship and advertising. Yes, Chinese smartphone companies like Oppo and Vivo have done this before. In fact, Vivo is again planning to sponsor the upcoming IPL season. These sponsorships are expected to give them more visibility and brands might acquire new customers in the coming days.

