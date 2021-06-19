Why Is Airtel Offering More Data To Select Users With Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since TRAI issued a consultation paper on the validity of prepaid plans, Reliance Jio and Airtel started bringing packs without FUP. This means prepaid packs without any daily limit and users can use data in one day or the entire validity.

However, this time India's second-largest telecom operatorAirtel has started providing a segmented offer to select users with Rs. 199 plan. This development comes soon after Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea requested TRAI not to fix the validity of plans. Currently, telecom operators have all rights to bring new plans and to decide their validity.

Airtel Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan Details

Airtel plan of Rs. 199 is providing 1GB of data for 24 days along with unlimited calls and message benefits. It ships free Wynk Music, Free Hello Tunes, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and Airtel XStream.

Under the new offer, the telecom operator provides 1.5GB of data for 35 days to a few users. In addition, this plan ships unlimited calling and 100 messages for the same period. Notably, this plan is not for all users and has been launched for those who do not have a facility to recharge their number and cannot access Smart Recharge packs, reports Only Tech.

In addition, the telecom operator has launched a plan of Rs. 456 to counter Jio's newly launched No daily limit plans. The Rs. 456 plan offers 50GB of data for 60 days.

This pack also ships additional benefits, including unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, mobile edition to Amazon Prime, access to Airtel Xstream premium, hello tunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, Wynk Music, free courses from Shaw Academy, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

This prepaid plan sits against Reliance Jio's plan of Rs. 447, where users get 50Gb of data for 60 days. This pack also ships the Jio app, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day.

It should be noted that Reliance Jio has launched five plans without any daily limit on data, whereas Airtel has launched one plan; however, we believe that the latter is waiting for customer response to bring before bringing new packs.

