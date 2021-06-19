TRAI Subscriber Data: Reliance Jio Adds 7.82 Million Users In March News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has managed to beat Airtel in net subscriber addition in March, while Vodafone-Idea performed better than expected. This is the second time in a row when India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea attracted new users to its platform as per TRAI data.

According to TRAI subscriber data, Reliance Jio added 7.92 million users during the same period, whereas Airtel added only 4.06 million users and Vodafone-Idea recorded 1.09 million new users.

This means Reliance Jio is leading the user chart with 422.2 million. Airtel stood at 352.39 million and Vi at 283.71 million, while Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's user base stood at 118.63 million in March.

Market Share Of Telecom Operators

TRAI data states that Reliance Jio has a 35.81 percent market share followed by Airtel and Vi. Airtel has managed to get a 29.84 percent share and Vi has a 25.02 percent market share, which means Reliance Jio is leading this segment.

The data also highlighted that the wireless user in March stood at 993.92 million. Besides, the telecom regulator added that 12.74 million users have requested Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in March.

"Out of the total wireless subscribers (1,180.96 million), 993.92 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of March-21. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 84.16 percent of the total wireless subscriber base," TRAI data added.

The telecom regulator also pointed out that the number of telephone subscribers in the country has been increased to 1,201 million at the end of March this year.

"The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscriptions were 0.92 percent and 1.37 percent respectively during the month of March-21," TRAI said in a statement.

Broadband Users In May

Furthermore, TRAI said that the top five broadband brands constituted 98.82 percent market share. The telecom regulator said that Reliance Jio 42.5 crores internet users, Airtel has 19.1 crores, and Vodafone-Idea has 12.3 crores.

It is worth considering that Reliance Jio has launched half a dozen of packs without FUP to attract users who are not looking for data without any limit. Similarly, Airtel launched one pack to give a tough competition to Jio; however, we believe that these plans might help telcos to get new users to high-end value packs.

Best Mobiles in India