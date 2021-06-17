TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Continues To Lead 4G Download Speed In May News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, which is leading the telecom industry with its subscriber base is also leading the average download speed. The telecom operator managed to provide 20.7 Mbps speed per second, while India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea offered the highest upload speed.

The telecom operator offers a 6.7 Mbps speed upload speed in May this year as per the latest TRAI subscriber data. Interestingly, Reliance Jio increased its 4G speed marginally; however, it is three times higher than other telecom operators and Vi managed to offer 6.3 Mbps speed, whereas Airtel recorded only 4.7 Mbps average download speed.

This is the first time when telecom regulator TRAI issued Vodafone-Idea data together, ever since the merger has been announced. Earlier, TRAI used to provide data separately on its portal.

Notably, the average speed is calculated by TRAI via the MySpeed application is on a real-time basis, which means you might find some difference between reported data and the speed that you are receiving on your phone.

For the unaware, the download speed allows users to access the internet, whereas upload speeds them in sharing pictures and videos. In addition, the TRAI data said that Vodafone-Idea reports a 6.3 Mbps average upload speed, whereas Reliance Jio posted 4.2 Mbps speed, and Airtel is behind both telecom operators as the telecom operator reported 3.6 Mbps.

On the other hand, TRAI does not consider BSNL under the same segment despite the state-run telecom operator started offering 4G services in some of the circles.

Reliance Jio Leading Telecom Sector

Reliance Jio has more than 400 million users on its platform, which is quite new to the Indian telecom industry as no other telecom operator managed to garner that much subscriber base.

Apart from that, Reliance Jio has become the third-largest telecom operator in the world that attracted such a huge user base. On the other hand, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are looking for ways to attract users to their platform.

Reliance Jio is now planning to bring a low-cost smartphone to the country, which is why we believe that telco wants to increase its user base and to get 2G users to its platform.

