Why Is BSNL Reducing Benefits With Special Tariff Vouchers?

The postpaid plans of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have become costlier and soon both telcos are planning to increase tariffs of prepaid plans. However, it seems that BSNL has joined the wagon and reduced the benefits with prepaid plans. The telecom operator has followed the indirect way to reduced benefits with its plans. However, BSNL has not made any change in the prices.

BSNL Prepaid Plans With Reduced Benefit: Check Details

Earlier, the telecom operator has revised three vouchers, which are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 75, and Rs. 94. Now, BSNL made changes in Rs. 106, Rs. 107, Rs. 197, and Rs. 397 plan. Notably, these plans and vouchers now come with reduced benefits along with validities.

Let's start with Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 plans now come with 84 days instead of 100 days. These packs are providing 100 minutes for calling, 3GB of data for the same period. Besides, users will get default tunes for 60 days.

The Rs. 197 prepaid plan is valid for 150 days. Earlier, this pack used to provide benefits for 180 days. In addition, users will get unlimited calling, 2GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, and access to the Zing Music app. However, the telecom operator offers freebies for only 18 days after recharging.

The other revised plan of Rs. 397 is an annual pack, which is used to offer 365 days, now offers benefits for only 300 days. The plans are also providing 100 messages per day for free, Lokdhun content, and Free BSNL Default Tunes. But, the freebies are only available for only 60 days of the recharge.

BSNL Reduced Benefits With Entry Level Plans

Coming to the Rs. 49 vouchers, where users will now get a benefit for only 24 days instead of 28 days. Similarly, Rs. 75 special tariff voucher is now valid for 50 days instead of 60 days earlier. Notably, the telecom operator is also looking at ways to raise average revenue per user from its prepaid plans. However, industry experts believe that BSNL is likely to make changes in its prepaid offers and soon it will raise tariffs.

