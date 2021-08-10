Just In
- 1 min ago Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Mi Mix 4 Launching At 5 PM; Expected Specs, Livestream Details Explained
- 34 min ago Asus ROG Phone 5s Launch Tipped For August 16; Snapdragon 888 SoC, 144Hz Display In Tow
- 38 min ago Yet Another OnePlus Nord 2 Unit Reportedly Explodes Leaving User In Trauma
- 1 hr ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Google Pixel 6, Huawei P50 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Shilpa Shetty To Make First Public Appearance Post Raj Kundra's Arrest With Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan & More
- News India urges citizens to leave Afghanistan on 'special flight' today
- Sports India vs England: Silverwood says top-order needs to step up; hints return of Hameed, Moeen for Lord's Test
- Lifestyle Kiara Advani, Saiyami Kher, And Other Divas Flaunt Their Eye-catching Traditional Outfits
- Finance Nifty Realty Falls Over 1%; Phoenix, Brigade, Sobha Top Laggards
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In September
- Education HP TET Result 2021 Declared, Check HPBOSE TET Result 2021 Link For July Session
- Automobiles Hyudai N Line India Launch Teased: i20 N Line To Be The First Model
BSNL Wants DoT To Reallocate 112 MHz Spectrum In 900 MHz And 1800 MHz Band; Might Start 4G Services Soon
The DoT has announced that BSNL is again looking for a 112 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands. Notably, the telecom operator used to hold spectrum in 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands, which has been expired in February 2020.
DoT Considering BSNL Request Of Renewing Spectrum License
This comes after the ministry of communication said that it is considering BSNL's request to renew the license in 900 MHz and 1200 MHz spectrum bands. The telecom operator is looking for reallocating of 6 MHz in the 1800 MHz spectrum band.
In addition, BSNL wants a 2 MHz band in Odisha, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu circle. Besides, the ministry announced that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited surrendered 41.4 MHz airwaves in the 1800 MHz band. The telecom operator wants DoT to allocate a 106 MHz spectrum in the 900 Mhz band.
For the unaware, both BSNL and MTNL have already surrendered the 17.4 MHz spectrum in the same band, reports Only Tech. The report said that the state-run telecom operator BSNL is looking for a 5 MHz band in circles like Uttar Pradesh (East) Uttar Pradesh (West), Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Punjab, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir.
Furthermore, BSNL said that it wants a 5.6 MHz band in West Bengal Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana. While in Kerala BSNL eyeing 6.2 MHz airwaves.
How Much Spectrum BSNL Holds In Its Operating Circle
DoT said that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has 47.4 MHz, 125.8 MHz, and 280 MHz airwaves in the 1800 MHz, 900 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands. It is worth noting that DoT has already reserved airwaves for MTNL and BSNL for the 4G services. However, the matter of providing 4G spectrum to BSNL is getting delay due to some formalities.
BSNL is far behind private telecom operators in terms of launching 4G services; however, now, the telecom operator is likely to start its 4G services in the next 10 months. But still, BSNL is likely to miss the 5G bus as other telecom operators have started trials in the country.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999