Why Is Vodafone-Idea Removing Entry-Level Prepaid Plans?

Vodafone-Idea is following Airtel and is finally removing entry-level plans from its website and application. The telecom operator has removed Rs. 49 under its tariff hike efforts and now, its packs start from Rs. 79.

Similarly, Airtel removed Rs. 49 plan and now it starts from Rs. 79, where users are getting 200MB of data and talk time worth Rs. 64 for 28 days. However, several reports claim that the Airtel plan is now 61 percent costlier than other packs.

India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea removed Rs. 49 plan in some circles; however, you'll be surprised to know that this pack is active in few circles, such as Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company has not made any official announcement regarding the tariff hike. But, it should be noted that slowly it is removing packs from its website reports Financial Express.

Vodafone-Idea Rs. 79 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

The Rs. 79 prepaid plan offers talk time worth Rs. 64. It includes 200MB of data; however, the company does not offer SMS benefits with this plan. This plan is valid for 28 days. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea's plan of Rs. 49 offers 100MB of data and talk time close to Rs. 38 for 14 days.

There is no secret that the telecom operator is looking for ways to increase tariffs. The company has recently increased tariffs on postpaid plans, including the corporate segment. In fact, the telecom operator is expected to more changes in the prepaid segment to raise its average revenue per user.

Vodafone-Idea Stop Offering Message With Entry Level Plans: Know Why

Apart from the revising packs, Vodafone-Idea stopped providing outgoing messages with its entry-level plans. In fact, analysts believe that the telecom operator might go for indirect tariff hikes, which will increase its revenue and average revenue per user.

It is important to note that Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are actively increasing tariffs, but India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has not made any announcement or changes in tariffs, but still, it is expected that soon it might increase tariffs. Notably, the increasing tariffs of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea is expected to help Reliance Jio as it has not made any announcement on the tariff plans.

