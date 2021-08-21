Why Reliance Jio And Vodafone-Idea Should Follow Airtel Black’s Model? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has recently announced the launch of Airtel Black, where users are getting bundled services from the leading telecom operator. These services include postpaid connection, broadband, and Direct-to-Home (DTH) connections under a single bill. This is not the first time that Airtel launched such an offer.

Earlier, this pack is known as One Airtel Plan; however, the company announced that that was a beta variant, and the newly launched offers are known as a Black benefit.

Airtel Black Offer: Check Details

The company is providing four plans, which are priced at Rs. 998, Rs. 1,349, Rs. 1,598, and Rs. 2.099. The first pack of Rs. 998 is providing one postpaid connection, 105GB of data, unlimited calling, and a DTH connection worth Rs. 350. It includes access to leading apps like Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream app.

The Rs. 1,349 plan offers three connections (One Regular and Two Extra connections), 210GB of data, unlimited calling, and a DTH connection close to Rs. 350. It also includes Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream benefits. The Rs. 1,598 plan offers two connections, 105GB of data, fiber, landline, unlimited data up to 200 Mbps speed, and unlimited calls.

This pack is known as Bestseller and providing 260GB of data, unlimited calling, DTH connection worth Rs. 424, fiber, landline, unlimited data for one month, and 200 Mbps speed.

Airtel Black Is Good

It is important to note that telecom company is providing several services in the country, including mobile, internet, and content. India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea offers 4GB of data per day, which again is quite different as none of the telecom operators is providing such benefit.

The pack is priced at Rs. 299, where users will get 4GB of data for the same period, unlimited calling, discounts on MPL, food orders from Zomato, and access to Vi Movies and TV. But one should not forget that telecom operators are planning to launch 5G services, which means there are chances that telcos might come up with a new offer. It is worth noting that Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea are not providing such benefits to customers, which is why Airtel is expected to be benefitted more from the same segment.

