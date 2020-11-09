Airtel Introduces One Plan In 17 Circles: How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel that offers several services in the country is also providing a unique One Plan, which is specially designed for its customers who don't want to pay extra for all services. The One Airtel Plan comes ships four services with a single pack. The telecom operator used to offer these services in 16 cities, however, now it is offering its services in 17 circles.

Notably, the operator is providing telecom, internet, DTH, and landline services under this One Airtel plans. These plans are available at Rs. 899 and goes up to Rs. 1,999.

All Details About Airtel's One Plans

The One Plan was initially launched in only five cites, but now it is available in Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Bhopal, Faridabad, Panchkula, Indore, Mohali, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Noida, Chennai, Chandigarh, and Ghaziabad.

The company is offering similar plans in all cities and the first plan of Rs. 899 ships Digital TV connection close to Rs. 350, 75GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages every day. Then, there is an Rs. 1,399 plan that ships Rs. 999 postpaid plan. This pack also offers XSsteam Box worth Rs. 1,500.

On the other hand, Rs. 1,499 pack is offering a postpaid plan worth Rs. 499 along with an add-on connection and broadband services close to Rs. 999, while the last pack of Rs. 1,999 is offering all four services like postpaid, landline, DTH, and fibre. Apart from these benefits, this pack is offering two connections for family members, TV channels, Xstream set-top box, and Xstream internet services close to Rs. 999.

How To Get One Airtel Plan

To avail these packs, you first need to go and check the company website and tap on the One Airtel plan section. Then, you have to select your circle amongst the above-written cities. After that, you have to select the plan you are looking for and tap on the Get a callback option. Then, you have to write your name, address, pin code, city, phone number, and again on the Get a callback option.

