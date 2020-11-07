Airtel Launches Xstream Plan With Bundled OTT Subscription News oi-Priyanka Dua

With an aim to get new users towards its digital TV platform, Airtel is offering OTT subscriptions with its Xstream Box. The XStream Box has been launched in two variants for new customers known as Box Premium and Box Basic.

These boxes are available with an OTT subscription worth Rs. 2,399. Notably, the Xstream Box Basic is available for all new customers. Apart from this, the company is offering a 10 percent discount on set-top boxes, if a customer purchases it online. The new offer comes at that time when Reliance Jio launched the new all-in-one plans for its customers. These prepaid annual plans are available at Rs. 1,001, Rs. 1,301, and Rs. 1,501.

Airtel Xstream Premium Plans: Details

If we talk about the pricing of the Airtel Xstream Premium plan, it will cost you Rs. 4,898. This plan is offering several benefits like a free subscription to channels packs that are worth Rs. 462. In addition, the company allows to change pack within seven days.

Apart from these offers, the company is providing Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs. 999 for one year, Disney+ Hotstar (worth Rs.399), and free Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999. In addition, the company is offering an Xstream Premium subscription worth Rs. 1,299. It is worth mentioning that this offer is also valid for one year.

Details Of Airtel Xstream Box Basic Plan

Then, there is an Xstream Box Basic plan, which is priced at Rs. 2,499. This Xstream Box basic plan comes with an OTT subscription worth Rs. 1,699, including Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream, Premium subscription for one year. This plan is also offering free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, however, the company is not offering Amazon Prime subscription with this plan. The company is also offering discounts on this set Android set-top box.

