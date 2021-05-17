Just In
- 3 min ago GTA 6 New Leak Hints At Smaller Vice City Map With Airports And Delta
- 41 min ago Twitter Paid Service Incoming; Do We Really Need Another Subscription?
- 54 min ago Flipkart Electronics Sale May 2021: Best Discount Deals On Poco Smartphones
- 2 hrs ago Amazon MiniTV Streaming Service Arrives In India; How Is It Different From Netflix?
Don't Miss
- News Black fungus treatment facility launched at Bouring hospital in Bengaluru
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges Fans To Stay Home Owing To Cyclone Tauktae, Says 'Ghar Par Raho'
- Finance Gold Could Hover In The Range Of Rs 47,750 To Rs 48,300
- Education Uttar Pradesh: No Summer Vacations For Students This Year, Online Classes From May 20 Onwards
- Sports Michael Clarke not surprised by Cameron Bancroft's revelation on ball tampering issue
- Automobiles Honda Two Wheelers Extends Warranty & Free Service Period In India Due To Covid-19
- Lifestyle COVID-19: What Is Happy Hypoxia? Is It Dangerous? How To Detect It?
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In May
Why Telecom Operators Want DoT To Include 26 GHz And 28 GHz Bands In Revised NFAP?
5G trials might delay in India as Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea want the Government to sell millimetre wave bands in the auction. The Department of Telecommunication approved a millimetre spectrum band for the 5G trials. However, no decision has been taken on selling these bands.
All telecom operators state that they cannot spend time and effort to develop trials around on these bands unless the Government approves these bands for the auction. Besides, telecom operators want the Department of Telecommunication to introduce revised the National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP).
In addition, the telco asked DoT to include mmWave band airwaves in NFAP so that can get clear information regarding the trials and the auction.
"A reminder has just been sent to DoT that the revised NFAP has still not been finalized by its Wireless Planning & Coordination wing even after various meetings of the working groups were held and inputs provided by all stakeholders," said SP Kochhar, director-general of the COAI.
This update comes after DoT approved 5G trials in the country on several bands such as milimetre, 700 Mhz,800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2500 MHz to start trials in the country.
5G Deployment Cost In India
It is worth noting that if mmWave is not included in the upcoming revised policy, then it might increase the cost of overall deployment of the 5G network. In addition, the 5G services might become unaffordable for consumers in the country.
Analysts said that the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands provide speed up to 2 Gbps along with a huge capacity, which is important for 5G use cases and these bands are famous in other countries.
"Only after mmWaves are included in the revised NFAP, can DoT give a reference to TRAI to examine and start fresh consultations on all bands identified for 5G, relook at their pricing and make fresh recommendations for the next auction," a senior industry executive was quoted by ET.
Spectrum Auction Might Delay Further
It seems that the auction might delay further as the Government is still revising the NFAP policy. In fact, if we go by market sources, then the auction might delay by 12 to 18 months. This also means that telecom operators are not willing to invest in some technology, which might not be available in the auction.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
5,875
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
71,040
-
44,095
-
12,433
-
8,020
-
19,050
-
24,020