Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Rennes star has time on his side – could Camavinga be Casemiro's deputy at Real Madrid?
- News Udupi man who committed suicide fearing having contracted coronavirus tested negative
- Movies Kanika Kapoor Tests Coronavirus Positive For The Fourth Time, Family Members Concerned!
- Lifestyle Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra And Other Business Tycoons Who Came Foward To Fight Against Coronavirus
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: 2020 Maruti Dzire, BS6 Mahindra Bolero, BS4 Deadline, & More
- Finance RBI ‘s EMI Moratorium: Higher Interest If You Opt For EMI Break
- Travel 10 Best Family Friendly Destinations To Visit In April In India
- Education Coronavirus Outbreak: NTA Helpline Numbers Released For JEE Main & NEET Aspirants
Working From Home: Plans From Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone That Offer 2GB Per Day
Telecom regulator TRAI has recently said that most of the people in India are completely dependent on data from telecom operators. That is the reason all telcos have come up with many prepaid plans that offer more data every day. In that case, we will give you a complete list of all packs that offer 2GB data per day.
Reliance Jio Rs. 249, Rs.444, And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
The first plan in that list is available at Rs. 249, where you get 2GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling on the same network for the 28 days. This plan also provides 1,000 minutes for calling to other networks. Then, we'll talk about Rs. 444 plan, where you get 2GB data, 100 messages, and free calling for 56 days.
This plan also ships 2,000 minutes of free calling to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 599, where you get 2GB data, unlimited calling on the same network, and free calling on the same network for 84 days.
Airtel Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 449, And Rs. 698 Prepaid Plans
The Rs. 298 plan offers 2GB data for 28 days, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for the entire period. The Rs. 349 plan offers 2GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling to all networks. It includes free Amazon Prime membership. The Rs. 449 provides 2GB data per day, 100 messages, unlimited calling to all networks for 56 days. The Rs. 698 also ships 2GB data for 84 days.
Vodafone Rs. 299, Rs. 449, And Rs. 699 Prepaid Plans
The Rs. 299 offers 2GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 28 days, while Rs. 449 plan ships 2GB data, messages, and unlimited calling to all networks. This plan is available for 56 days. The Rs. 699 prepaid plans also offer 2GB data and unlimited calling for 84 days.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,400
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,790
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
8,999
-
15,000
-
82,999
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
28,820
-
7,600
-
29,999