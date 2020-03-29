Working From Home: Plans From Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone That Offer 2GB Per Day

Reliance Jio Rs. 249, Rs.444, And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans

The first plan in that list is available at Rs. 249, where you get 2GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling on the same network for the 28 days. This plan also provides 1,000 minutes for calling to other networks. Then, we'll talk about Rs. 444 plan, where you get 2GB data, 100 messages, and free calling for 56 days.

This plan also ships 2,000 minutes of free calling to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 599, where you get 2GB data, unlimited calling on the same network, and free calling on the same network for 84 days.

Airtel Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 449, And Rs. 698 Prepaid Plans

The Rs. 298 plan offers 2GB data for 28 days, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for the entire period. The Rs. 349 plan offers 2GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling to all networks. It includes free Amazon Prime membership. The Rs. 449 provides 2GB data per day, 100 messages, unlimited calling to all networks for 56 days. The Rs. 698 also ships 2GB data for 84 days.

Vodafone Rs. 299, Rs. 449, And Rs. 699 Prepaid Plans

The Rs. 299 offers 2GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 28 days, while Rs. 449 plan ships 2GB data, messages, and unlimited calling to all networks. This plan is available for 56 days. The Rs. 699 prepaid plans also offer 2GB data and unlimited calling for 84 days.