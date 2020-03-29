ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Working From Home: Plans From Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone That Offer 2GB Per Day

    By
    |

    Telecom regulator TRAI has recently said that most of the people in India are completely dependent on data from telecom operators. That is the reason all telcos have come up with many prepaid plans that offer more data every day. In that case, we will give you a complete list of all packs that offer 2GB data per day.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 249, Rs.444, And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
     

    Reliance Jio Rs. 249, Rs.444, And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans

    The first plan in that list is available at Rs. 249, where you get 2GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling on the same network for the 28 days. This plan also provides 1,000 minutes for calling to other networks. Then, we'll talk about Rs. 444 plan, where you get 2GB data, 100 messages, and free calling for 56 days.

    This plan also ships 2,000 minutes of free calling to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 599, where you get 2GB data, unlimited calling on the same network, and free calling on the same network for 84 days.

    Airtel Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 449, And Rs. 698 Prepaid Plans

    Airtel Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 449, And Rs. 698 Prepaid Plans

    The Rs. 298 plan offers 2GB data for 28 days, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for the entire period. The Rs. 349 plan offers 2GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling to all networks. It includes free Amazon Prime membership. The Rs. 449 provides 2GB data per day, 100 messages, unlimited calling to all networks for 56 days. The Rs. 698 also ships 2GB data for 84 days.

    Vodafone Rs. 299, Rs. 449, And Rs. 699 Prepaid Plans

    Vodafone Rs. 299, Rs. 449, And Rs. 699 Prepaid Plans

    The Rs. 299 offers 2GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 28 days, while Rs. 449 plan ships 2GB data, messages, and unlimited calling to all networks. This plan is available for 56 days. The Rs. 699 prepaid plans also offer 2GB data and unlimited calling for 84 days.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X