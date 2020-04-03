17.73 Million People Are Using 5G Network, Says GSA News oi-Priyanka Dua

It's uncertain when 5G will come to India, still, a new report by the GSA said that 17.73 million people are using the network in the other parts of the world. The Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) and Omida believe that the new technology will capture a 19.3 percent share in the market share by the end of the next four years, while 4G will remain the leader and account for 59.4 percent.'

"The old adage of 'build it and they will come' has never been more true than with 5G," said Joe Barrett, president of the GSA. Adding to that, "The rapid subscriber adoption of 5G is not just exciting for the industry, it is a vote of confidence in the investments being made in new 5G networks, services, and devices. We have already seen 5G deployed at a quicker pace than we saw in the early days of 4G, and these subscriber forecasts further reinforce our view that 5G will be the fastest deployed mobile technology ever."

The report said there were 5.27 billion 4G users in the world at the end of 2019. Currently, LTE users or 4G network users' accounts 57.7 percent share in the world, and it is expected to reach 64.8 percent by the end of the next two years. On the other hand, Indian telecom operators are still struggling with the AGR debt. So, there is no question about 5G networks.

However, the government has already cleared that it is focussing on COVID-19. But, still sooner or later, they have to pay the whole amount. In fact, no one is discussing the 5G trials in the country as all operators are busy in offering benefits to their users. It is worth noting, that only Reliance Jio is the only operator in India that asked for the 5G trials so far.

