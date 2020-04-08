2G Customers Are Facing Connectivity Issues, Says TRAI News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom operators such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and MTNL have recently extended the validity of their prepaid plans. These plans are specially designed for 4G customers. Now, a new report suggested that the telecom regulator TRAI said that the 2G customers are still facing issues with the connectivity and recharge.

It is worth mentioning that recently Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea have announced special offers for its 4G customers. Apart from just, extending the validity the companies are providing free talk time of Rs. 10 to its smartphone users. These benefits are specially designed for 80 to 100 million users. In fact, these offers specially belong to less average revenue per user.

On the other hand, TRAI said that the state-run telecom operator Mahanagar Telecom National Limited has only allowed receiving incoming calls and there is no such provision of outgoing calls. The regulator also said that allowing outgoing calls is more important than receiving incoming calls.

"Airtel and VIL had followed a selective approach in giving relaxation to subscribers in extending the validity and giving credit of Rs. 10 to each subscriber, and as a result, all the 2G subscribers were not covered and are facing hardships," the regulator was quoted by Economic Times. Adding to that, "TSPs (telecom service providers) to take necessary steps, including extending the validity period to ensure all prepaid subscribers enjoyed uninterrupted services during the lockdown."

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio and Airtel have launched apps for its customers, as all recharging shops are shut due to the lockdown. The newly launched apps provide special benefits to those who help others by recharging their mobile numbers. Airtel is offering four percent concession on the actual amount. In addition, the operators have tied up with content providers to offer special benefits to its users. Airtel is offering original content via its Airtel Thanks app.

Best Mobiles in India