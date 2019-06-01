ENGLISH

    How To Get 56GB Data From Vodafone for 28 Days

    Telecom operator Vodafone has launched a new plan of Rs. 229 for its prepaid users in India.

    Under this newly launched plan user will get unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls, 2GB of 4G/3G data per day for 28 days. Besides the company is providing 100 SMS per day.

    To recall the telco also used to offer Rs. 255 plan across all the circles, however, the plan has been removed now and the plan offered similar benefits as the Rs. 229 is offering at present.

    The company has also launched a new plan of Rs.16 where users will get 1GB data for a day and nothing more.

    Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has announced the successful consolidation of its radio network integration in Punjab service area.

    With this Punjab is amongst the first ten circles to complete integration in the world's largest network integration exercise which is currently underway in India.

    Punjab was one of the strongest markets for both Vodafone and Idea after post the integration, it has become a strong unified network.

    With a greater number of sites and larger allocation of spectrum for each brand, the network capacity has increased leading to improved Net Promoter Score and higher download speeds for users of both brands in the circle.

    Vodafone and CtrlS Partnership

    Vodafone Idea Business Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Limited announced a strategic partnership with CtrlS, Asia's largest Tier-4 Datacenter services provider.

    The collaboration is first-of-its-kind and will allow VIBS and CtrlS to bring together an enriched portfolio of innovative and differentiated products and services.

    The partnership will enable customers to successfully embark on a digital transformation journey powered by technologies such as cloud, colocation, managed security services and managed cloud services. It will kick start their digital transformational journey by reducing operational cost, providing on-demand scalability, and increasing business agility.

     

    This partnership definitively augments Vodafone Idea Business Service's established vision of being a trusted and valued partner for business in a digital world, and handholding enterprises on their digital journey. With this partnership, VIBS is the only telecom player to provide Tier-4 colocation services.

