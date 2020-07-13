ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5G Push: Reliance Jio To Get Rs. 730 Crore From Qualcomm For 0.15% Stake

    By
    |

    After selling its stake to 11 firms, Reliance Jio has found its 12th investor on Monday. The company has announced that it is selling its 0.15 percent equity stake to Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of US-based chipmaker Qualcomm. The company is investing Rs. 730 crore in the Jio platforms, which means that the latter has so far sold a 25.24 percent stake.

    Reliance Jio To Get Rs. 730 Crore From Qualcomm For 0.15% Stake

     

    The company has raised close to Rs 118,318.45 crore from investors, and now it has become a fast company that has raised funds in only 12 weeks, even in the lockdown. The proposed investment needs to go through all regulatory approvals, and it gives Rs. 4.91 lakh crore equity value to Jio platforms. Besides, it has increased the Jio enterprise value to Rs. 5. 16 lakh crore.

    "Qualcomm offers deep technology know-how and insights that will help us deliver on our 5G vision and the digital transformation of India for both people and enterprises," Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director for Reliance Industries said.

    The investment procedure has been started by Facebook, where it has bought a 9.99 percent stake. The deal has been approved by the Competition Commission of India, and Jio has received Rs. 43, 574 crore from Jaadhu Holding, which is a subsidiary of the social media giant.

    It is worth mentioning that Jio has already received Rs. 30,062.43 crore from four investors. "We hereby inform that, after receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the company, received the subscription amounts from the following investors, and allotted equity shares to them," Reliance Industries said.

    Qualcomm And Reliance Jio Deal

    Qualcomm is known for its wireless technologies. It is developing and expanding its 5G technology in India. In fact, all smartphone makers are launching their 5G handset on Qualcomm chipsets. So, we believe that Qualcomm might help Reliance Jio while testing the 5G networks and deployment. Besides, Jio also has a smartphone brand called LYF, so there are chances that both will launch 5G handsets in the country.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 12:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X