5G Spectrum Auction And Launch Likely To Delay Further: Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

The DoT is likely to miss auctioning the 4G and 5G spectrum in the first quarter of the next year unless TRAI makes changes in the pricing by November. However, the delay might force the telecom ministry to conduct trials in the second half of the next year.

"The regulator has to send pricing recommendations by November and if that happens then auctions can be held in the January-March quarter of 2022," a source close to the development was quoted by ET.

Notably, the Department of Telecommunication has already asked TRAI to come up with a new spectrum price of 4G and 5G bands. It includes millimetre waves like 26 GHz and 28 GHz, which are expected to support the upcoming technology. TRAI has to suggest new pricing along with other details.

However, sources said that if TRAI misses the target, then the sale of bands might be postponed. But on should not forget that the Department of Telecommunication wants to conduct an auction in the first half of 2022.

"We have received a detailed reference from DoT about 2-3 days back, seeking our recommendations on spectrum matters and pricing...there are a number of spectrum bands involved, and the Authority is currently examining the reference and will respond to the government," Trai secretary V Raghunandan was quoted by ET.

DoT Wants To Make New Prices Of Spectrum Bands

It is worth noting that the telecom ministry asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to revise 700 MHz and 3.3-3.6 GHz bands. It includes 4G Spectrum bands, such as 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz that might use in the 5G also.

Notably, analysts believe that TRAI might miss the timeline as this is a long procedure. In fact, the whole process is expected to take four to five months as TRAI needs to come up with a consultation paper along with two weeks for counter comments.

Then, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India might conduct an open house discussion for receiving comments. However, decreasing prices of 5G spectrum bands will help the government to attract telecom operators to the auction.

