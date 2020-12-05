TRAI Asks Telecom Companies To Submit Details Of Segmented Offers News oi-Priyanka Dua

TRAI has asked all telecom operators to submit all details of tariff plans in the next 15 days. TRAI wants operators to share details of segmented offers that have been launched in January and November 2020. It includes all offers, rates, names, associated benefits, validity spans, and terms & conditions.

"To provide, within fifteen days of the date of issue of this direction, on a monthly basis, for each LSA (licensed service area), the following details of segmented offer, for the period from January 2020 till November 2020...," as per reported by Financial Express.

This whole development comes soon after the Supreme Court of India allowed TRAI to get the details of all tariff plans. Earlier, Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) directed the operators not to share the details of the segmented plan.

However, telcos are totally against this ruling as they believe that if they share their details with TRAI, then the competition will take the advantage of this situation. The apex court has asked TRAI not to share these details with any of the telecom operators.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Wants Transparency

The telecom regulator TRAI is asking for details as it wants transparency in the offers and tariff plans. "It has been observed that existing measures adopted by telecom service providers are not transparent as they should be and that some of the telecom service providers are not prominently highlighting additional terms and conditions and are also collating the terms and conditions applicable to various tariffs," the telecom regulator said in a notification.

Similarly, the telecom regulator TRAI asked Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) to review their postpaid plans. The regulator also issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone-Idea. However, the operator has revised the plans.

