ACT Fibernet begins IPv6 installation in Bengaluru

In this tech-savvy world, cybersecurity has become one of the major concerns for the users. This is also due to the fact that most of the attacks are made on the Wi-Fi networks that are still running on the old IPv4 protocol. Considering that a large ratio of broadband providers is running on IPv4, the security of the users remains at stake. However, it seems like this would not be a concern going forward as to make the networks secure the ISPs are thinking of moving to IPv6 protocol that is designed keeping the security needs of a user in mind.

Now, it is being reported that ACT Fibernet is following the footsteps of the Reliance Jio and will be implementing an IPv6 protocol for added security. The report comes from a post on Reddit. The migration was long needed as apart from enhancing the security of the Wi-Fi networks the IPv6 also provides improved performance.

The ISP (Internet Service Provider) deploys a 'Dual Stack' configuration which is nothing but the support for the updated protocol. This is used for providing IPv6 and IPv4 address at the same time. The Dual Stack is an important aspect of some devices like smart home appliances or the Smart TV might not support. The IPv6 is supported on Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac, iOS and Android which covers most of the devices.

One of the benefits of the IPv6 is that the protocol can also be used for reducing the congestion on a home or office Wi-Fi network. This implies that a user can run multiple devices on the same network. The IPv6 protocol can also help a user to gain higher speed and low latency on each of the device. This further allows the user's devices to seamlessly switch between networks by the same APN (Access Point Name), for example in an office where multiple routers (or connections) are working.

When we talk about the security, the packets of data (units in which the data is transferred) on IPv6 are encrypted. This makes it relatively difficult for the hackers to intercept a user's connection. The hackers will also be not able to send the spoof packets that are meant to attack the devices. This saves the user from falling prey to the attackers unknowingly. It is being further reported that the upgrade process is quite time-consuming. After the update, the ISP (Internet Service Provider) should make sure that the user's Wi-Fi supports the protocol.