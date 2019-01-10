After porn ban, Reliance Jio blocks VPNs and proxy websites: Reports

After the porn ban in India, there are man VPN and proxy websites came up in the frame to help the Indian consumers. These VPN and proxy websites never let any ban to disrupt the activities of users. ISPs have noticed this and it seems that the solutions provided by VPN and proxy are soon coming to an end.

According to a thread going on Reddit since last week, Reliance Jio one of the third largest telecom operators in the country is soon going to block proxy websites on its network. The proxy websites are usually used to avoid the geographical location and trespassing the internet restrictions. Some of the popular sites are proxysite.com, hide.me, kproxy.com, hidester.com, anonymouse.org, zend2.com, whoer.net, megaproxy.com, and vpnbook.com.

A Reddit user with user name Alpha-Grizzly has noted that Reliance Jio has already started blocking proxy websites like hide.me, whoer.net and vpnbook.com. The user post reads, "This is outrageous. They have blocked hide.me, vpnbook.com and whoer.net/webproxy. Sometimes using https solves the issue. But my question is what's next to be banned? They have already banned porn along with normal websites like behance.net and collegehumor.com. This is moral policing."

It seems Jio is also blocking torrent indexing websites and multihost platforms, say some Reddit users replying to the thread. Some has also given the solution to this problem. A user with pat_at_exampledotcom wrote, "Assuming you're on Android, you should be able to work around this by setting your own DNS servers (use google or open DNS). Try this app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.burakgon.dnschanger&hl=en_US Edit: This app, though popular, has a sketchy privacy policy: https://burakgon.com/privacy.html"

According to IPS, "You are not authorized to access this web page as per the DOT compliance." Let's see which DoT rule the telecom operator is going to use to defend the blocking.

Blocking and banning websites is not going to be working ever in the country. Many times the government has also tried doing that but there are a lot of alternatives which can crack those bans. Moreover, people have their own right to watch what they want. Putting a restriction on such things are never gone work in a democratic country.

