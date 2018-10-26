Reliance Jio blocking explicit websites on its network

The explicit video websites have always been a taboo in India. It is a well-known fact that the Indian government agencies have always tried to impose some king f ban or restrictions on these websites. The government has always targeted the websites which host objectionable content on their websites. This time it is Reliance Jio who has taken action against these websites on its network.

Following the ban of explicit websites on the Reliance Jio Network, the users registered on Jio 4G network will no longer be able to access such websites on their device. The users who have subscribed Jio now receive a message stating, "You are not authorized to access this web page as per the DoT compliance" or will be able to see the connection error message. This has left many users disappointed.

As of now, Jio has not made any kind of official announcement as to why it took the decision to ban the websites with explicit contents. However, as per some reports, the company is said to be taking this extreme measure in compliance with a recent directive given by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

It is being reported that DoT had asked all the ISPs (Internet Service Provider) to 'take immediate necessary action for blocking of 827 websites as per the direction from Meity'. This order was first issued by the Uttrakhand High Court last month following which DoT had asked the ISPs to take immediate action.

Notably, Jio has not blocked all the websites which feature such content; rather the company has blocked access to some of the major websites with explicit content. Users can still access some less popular websites that feature the explicit videos on the Jio mobile network.

Following the ban, many of Reliance Jio subscribers took it to various community forums such as Twitter and Reddit discussing the action taken by the company. After the confirmation of the ban, users bombarded the community forums criticizing the company's move. It is immediately not clear if this ban will be removed in the future or not. We will keep you further posted on the same, so stay tuned for more updates.

