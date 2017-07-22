Aircel launches news plan for its Kolkata users

Telecom operator Aircel has announced its most economical calling rates priced at just Rs 31 for its customers in Kolkata on Friday.

"The specially designed product will offer all calls (Local and STD) at 20p/min. Now, Aircel customers will be able to do Aircel to Aircel and Aircel to others calls at the lowest tariff of 20p/min with a validity of 27 days," the company said.

Elaborating on the insights behind the product, Anil Gupta, Regional Manager - East, Aircel, said, "Our constant efforts in providing our customers with innovative and affordable products in this market have continued to pay off well, and we're delighted to launch RC 31 which will offer users with uninterrupted experience, maximum affordability, and simplicity in usage.

Gupta said that "The newly introduced recharge is a simple product with the powerful offering that beat most other products in its category in the market in terms of affordability for local and STD calling. We're certain that like all our other products, RC 31 will offer the best value for money to our customers."

To recall the company has recently launched a new tariff plan of Rs 333 for its customers in Karnataka.

The special product offers 30GB of 3G data with the validity of 30 days and no daily limits. All Aircel customers with 2G, 3G or 4G handsets can avail this incredible offer and enjoy the best ever value data proposition in the region.

Meanwhile Reliance Jio has recently has revamped its both prepaid and postpaid plans, as we all know that Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana offer is going to end on July 15 and user have to recharge further to enjoy the benefits.