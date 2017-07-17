Aircel offers new tariff plan of Rs 333 for its customers in Karnataka

Telecom Operator Aircel has announced a new tariff plan of Rs 333 for its customers in Karnataka.

This special product from Aircel offers 30GB of 3G data with the validity of 30 days and no daily limits. All Aircel customers with 2G, 3G or 4G handsets can avail this offer and enjoy the best ever value data proposition in the region.

Kanwarbir Singh, Circle Business Head - Karnataka, Aircel, said, "With an overall upsurge in the smartphone users in India, our newly introduced data recharge RC333 will provide the consumers to have an uninterrupted access to the internet with the best value for money products and enjoy the unexplored world of videos, music, movies, and entertainment."

Singh said, "RC 333 is by far the best value proposition in the market as the offer is open for all customers with all types of handsets be it 2G, 3G or 4G."

To recall, the company has recently launched the most economical and affordable First Recharge Coupon (FRC) 348 for its customers in UP( East).

The new plan will offer unlimited calls (Local & STD) and 1GB of 3G data per day for 84 days. All Aircel customers with 2G, 3G or 4G handsets can avail this incredible offer and enjoy the best value voice and data proposition in the region.

Meanwhile Reliance Jio has recently has revamped its both prepaid and postpaid plans, as we all know that Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana offer is going to end on July 15 and user have to recharge further to enjoy the benefits.