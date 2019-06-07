Airtel Upgrades 4G Network In North East: Here Are The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

India's leading operator Bharti Airtel has further upgraded its 4G network in Assam and North East with the deployment of LTE 900 technology.

With the rollout of 4G in the 900 Mhz spectrum band, Airtel will get additional high-speed data capacity to serve its customers.

It has further upgraded its 4G network in Assam and North East with the deployment of LTE 900 technology that will enhance the network experience for its smartphone customers.

With the rollout of 4G in the 900 Mhz spectrum band, Airtel will get additional high-speed data capacity to serve its customers.

"Our endeavor is to deliver quality network experience to our customers. The deployment of LTE 900 will further boost Airtel 4G coverage, particularly inside homes and buildings. Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy seamless high-speed data and HD quality calling experience on our upgraded network. We will continue to invest in the deployment of latest network technologies to delight our customers," Raveendra Desai, Assam, and North East, Bharti Airtel said.

n Assam and NE, Airtel uses a spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 1800 Mhz (FD LTE), and 900 Mhz (LTE 900) to offer 4G Volte services to customers. In addition, Airtel has deployed network technologies and tools such as 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.

Recently, the company has announced that it will expand its network in Assam and NE by rolling out 2720 new base stations and 3100 Km of the optic fiber under its network transformation program.

Airtel Boosts 4G Network Coverage In Punjab

Airtel has also upgraded its 4G network in Punjab with the deployment of LTE 900 technology that will significantly enhance the network experience for its smartphone customers.

In Punjab, Airtel uses a solid spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 1800 Mhz (FD LTE), and 900 Mhz (LTE 900) to offer world-class 4G services to customers.

In addition, Airtel has deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced, and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.