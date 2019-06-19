How To Get Airtel 4G Services In Lakshadweep Islands News oi-Priyanka Dua

India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched its 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands.

According to the company, it is the first mobile operator to launch high-speed data services on the tropical archipelago, which is now connected to the digital superhighway.

After this launch, Airtel is now providing its 4G network in Andaman & Nicobar to Lakshadweep and Leh/Ladhakh to Kanyakumari.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel 4G now reaches the farthest corners of India and empowers customers by connecting them to the world of digital services. Mobile broadband is also an important economic enabler, and Airtel 4G will also add to Lakshadweep's growth, connecting customers and businesses."

Airtel 4G Network In Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti

According to a company, its 4G network will also give a major boost to the local economy. Starting today, Airtel 4G is LIVE across Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other islands of the archipelago.

To begin with, Airtel 4G services will be available in Lakshadweep and will be gradually expanded to other parts of the islands.

In addition, customers can upgrade to 4G SIM for free and choose from a range of exciting Prepaid and Postpaid plans that come with premium bundled content like Netflix, Amazon, ZEE5, and access to Airtel TV and Wynk Music. Airtel 4G will be available to customers across a range of smart devices including mobile phones, dongles, and 4G hotspots.

Deployment Of 4G On The 2100 Mhz Band

The telco has recently upgraded its 4G network in Jammu & Kashmir with the deployment of LTE 2100 technology that will significantly enhance the network experience for its smartphone customers.

Airtel in Jammu & Kashmir now has a strong spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 2100 Mhz (LTE 2100), and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE) to offer world-class 4G services to customers.

Airtel Efforts

Despite the fact, Airtel is in loss it is trying really hard to retain its users by launching new offers and expanding reach to other parts of the country.

However, Airtel has recently launched a minimum charge option in which the operator is charging some amount for incoming calls. Which we belive is not good for the company and the consumers as Jio is offering free voice calls.

