Airtel Upgrades 4G Network In J&K: Here Are The Details
India's leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has further upgraded its 4G network in Jammu & Kashmir with the deployment of LTE 2100 technology that will significantly enhance the network experience for its smartphone customers.
With the fast declining 3G handset base and customers upgrading to 4G smartphones, the rollout of 4G in the superior 2100 Mhz spectrum band, Airtel will now offer additional high-speed data capacity for 4G and also drive a lot of voice traffic on VoLTE to serve its customers.
Airtel in Jammu & Kashmir now has a strong spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 2100 Mhz (LTE 2100), and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE) to offer world-class 4G services to customers. Given the increase in its capacity with 2100 Mhz spectrum, Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G throughputs which shall result in enhanced customer experience.
Manu Sood, Hub CEO- Upper North, Bharti Airtel said, " LTE 2100 will further boost the network capacity and significantly improve outdoor coverage especially during intracity/ intercity transit for 4G smartphone customers.
"LTE 2100 shall also add stimulus to increasing VoLTE traffic volume with better VoLTE propagation and add to our efforts to provide a superior network experience. We will continue to invest aggressively in the deployment of the latest network technologies to delight our customers" Manu further added.
Furthermore, Airtel serves over 5.46 million customers in Jammu & Kashmir and has deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.
Upgrades 4G Network In Delhi NCR
Meanwhile, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel as further upgraded its mobile network in Delhi NCR with the deployment of LTE 900 technology on the 900 Mhz spectrum.
This will add to the high-speed network capacity and enhance indoor network experience for Airtel 4G smartphone customers.
More importantly, given the high propagation and reach of the 900 Mhz spectrum, Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G availability inside buildings - homes, offices, and malls. It will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G across Delhi NCR, which is one of the largest and most dense telecom markets in the country.
As part of its network transformation program, Airtel has been deploying network technologies such as pre-5G Massive MIMO and Carrier Aggregation to enhance network capacity over the existing spectrum.