Airtel acquihires AuthMe services to strengthens artificial intelligence portfolio

India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced that it has acquihired (Hires the employees of AuthMe) AuthMe ID Services, a Bangalore based AI startup to build its artificial intelligence portfolio.

As part of the deal, the core team of AuthMe will join Airtel and be a part of Airtel X Labs in Bengaluru.

Airtel has set up Airtel X Labs with the aim of driving cutting-edge innovation in the areas of AI, IoT, AR, and VR.

Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO, Bharti Airtel said, "We are thrilled to bring on board a bunch of highly talented people who share our passion for building exciting digital solutions that benefit our customers. We are rapidly scaling up Airtel X Labs, our digital innovation factory, and these new solutions will accelerate our journey towards rolling out intuitive digital products, particularly in vernacular languages, for our 430 million plus customers."

In addition, Airtel has acquired the intellectual proprietary rights for two flagship solutions developed by AuthMe named Callup AI and Fintech OCR.

In Callup AI is a chat and voice assistant that uses the power of AI to quickly and effectively resolve customer queries over email, chat and phone calls.

Callup AI features include voice integration, unsupervised learning, and the application is built for vernacular languages with zero integration time. The solution is used by 10 companies across three countries in banking, finance, payments and housing domains.

While Fintech OCR is an end to end Optical Character Recognition (OCR) pipeline built for financial documents.

The application is designed for processing KYC docs, bank/credit card/loan statements, mark sheets, and can be customized to process known formats of other documents. It can pick up any language with standard fonts.

Meanwhile, there is a report in ET which says that the company will use its Bengaluru lab to explore 5G use cases.