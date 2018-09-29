Airtel Rs. 181 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 14 days

Airtel is definitely on a rage of introducing new prepaid plans. The latest prepaid recharge plan from the telco is the Rs. 181 pack. Instead of competing against the likes of similarly priced plans from other telcos, this plan offers its own benefits. Notably, these benefits are touted to be unique to this price range.

The telecom operator offers unlimited voice calling benefits without any FUP, 100 SMS per day and a total of 42GB of data for a period of 14 days. Notably, subscribers will get 3GB of data per day. It is quite similar to the Rs. 199 prepaid plan from Airtel itself but has a reduced validity period.

Availability of this plan

The new Rs. 181 prepaid plan is available only for select subscribers, especially in New Delhi and a few other circles in North India. When it comes to benefits, users can utilize the 42GB of data in 2G or 3G or 4G. What's interesting is that the telco offers truly unlimited calls - be it local, STD or national roaming without any daily or weekly limit.

From its benefits, it is clear that this plan is aimed at those who use a lot of data. Notably, Airtel becomes the first telco to offer 3GB data per day under Rs. 200. Similar plans were rolled out by Jio and BSNL but were available only for a limited time period as these were promotional offers.

With the new Rs. 181 prepaid plan, the operator offers 1GB of data at a pretty low cost of Rs. 4.3. Though this is not the lowest per GB data cost right now, it offers a whopping 3GB of daily data benefits, which is definitely a notable highlight.

Other recent Airtel plans

Recently, Airtel has been on a rage to launch many new prepaid plans. The telco came with an array of combo prepaid recharge plans priced starting Rs. 25. Also, the operator recently launched the Rs. 168 prepaid plan, Rs. 419 prepaid plan and more. It also came up with a Rs. 195 prepaid plan for its subscribers. However, it is annoying that the telco has launched these as segmented plans making them valid only in select circles.