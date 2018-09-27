Bharti Airtel launches 6 new prepaid combo packs to take on Vodafone Idea and Jio

Bharti Airtel has launched its six new prepaid recharge packs to take on Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea's new recharges. The new prepaid plans start from Rs 25 and go up to Rs 245. The prepaid plans will offer talk time, data, and rate cutter benefits. Airtel combo packs start with the validity of 28 days. Telcos are kept on reviving and introducing new prepaid plans to compete with Jio. The Company has already reached 11.796 million subscribers this year by July, which is ten times more than rival companies.

The new Airtel Smart Rechages starts from Rs 25, Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145 and Rs 245. The first Smart Recharge with Rs 25 offers a talk time of Rs 18.69 along with 10MB data for a validity of 28 days. The Rs 35 pack offers a talk time of Rs 26.6, 100MB data, discounts voice calls at 60 paise per minute along with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 65 pack offers full talk time of Rs 65 and comes with 200MB of data along with the same voice call benefit at 60 paise per minute for a validity of Rs 28 days. The Rs 95 plan offers full talk time with 500MB data, and benefits of 30 paise per minute for a validity of 28 days.

On the other hand, the three-digit plans start at Rs 145 and offer full talk time with 1GB data and calls at 30 paise per minute, the pack is valid for 28 days. The last Smart Recharge of Rs 245 comes with a full talk time with 2GB data and voice calls at 30 paise per minute for 84 days.

According to Telecom Talk's report, the new plans s launched in Chennai for now. But soon it will be launched in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi circle.