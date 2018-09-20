Airtel Rs. 168 prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day for 28 days

Bharti Airtel has introduced yet another prepaid combo recharge plan priced at Rs. 168. This new prepaid plan offers voice calling, SMS and data benefits to the subscribers. In addition to these benefits, this plan comes with free Hello Tune subscription to the users.

Notably, it was only a few days back that the telco introduced the Rs. 97 combo recharge plan. This plan offers 1.5GB of data for a validity period of 28 days. With a few days, the telecom operator has come up with the Rs. 168 plan. It is clear that this plan will be a direct rival to the new Rs.159 prepaid plan introduced by Vodafone recently.

Airtel Rs. 168 prepaid plan

This new combo prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls (local, STD and national roaming) without any FUP. Also, the plan offers 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data per day all through the validity of 28 days. Eventually, this totals to 28GB of data benefit on the whole. The plan also bundles 100 SMS per day.

As mentioned above, Airtel offers free Hello Tune subscription all through its validity. Going by a TelecomTalk report, Hello Tune will be activated by default in four hours from the time of the recharge. The users can change the tune as per their choice. It is said that this plan is available for the select subscribers in select circles such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi. The same plan offers 1GB of data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls for 20 days in some circles.

Vodafone Rs. 159 prepaid plan rival

The Vodafone plan priced at Rs. 159 offers 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls, be it local, STD or national roaming. However, the downside is that there is a FUP of 250 minutes of calls per day and 1000 minutes of calls per week.

Recent Airtel prepaid plans

In addition to the new Rs. 168 prepaid plan and the Rs. 97 combo recharge plan, the telco has come up with several other plans for its prepaid subscribers. It launched a Rs. 419 plan offering 1.4GB data per day for 75 days, First Recharge prepaid plans priced between Rs. 178 and Rs. 559 for the new users who have started using the network. And, there is a Rs. 289 prepaid plan as well.