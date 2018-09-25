ENGLISH

Airtel Rs. 195 prepaid plan offers 1.25GB daily data and unlimited calls for 28 days

Here’s another plan from Airtel for select prepaid subscribers.

    Airtel is prepping to revamp its portfolio of prepaid plans with the introduction of many new plans on a timely basis. Soon after coming up with a slew of new combo recharge plans and the new Rs. 289 prepaid plan, the telecom operator has come up with a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 195. This one is said to be limited to subscribers in select circles.

    Airtel Rs. 195 prepaid plan offers 1.25GB daily data for 28 days

    Airtel Rs. 195 prepaid plan

    The latest prepaid plan introduced by Airtel priced at Rs. 195 and is valid for a period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 1.25GB of daily data all throughout its validity period. Otherwise, the device does not offer any SMS benefits. As per a TelecomTalk report, it remains unknown if this plan will be rolled out to all the subscribers across the country.

    Notably, the plan bundles truly unlimited voice calls be it local, STD and national roaming without any FUP. The plan offers 1.25GB of daily data, which totals to 35GB of 4G data on the whole for a period of 28 days.

    The drawback is that this plan does not bundle any SMS benefits. And, this plan is reportedly limited to the subscribers of the telco in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and a few other circles. The subscribers eligible for this plan can recharge for it via the company's official website or the MyAirtel app.

    Comparison with other new Airtel plans

    Recently, Airtel introduced a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 168. This plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. When it comes to the comparison with the Rs. 195 prepaid plan, this one offers additional data benefits but lacks SMS benefits.

    The Rs. 199 prepaid plan from Airtel was also launched recently. It offers 1.4GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. Like the other two plans, this one also has a validity of 28 days. Of the three plans mentioned here, the Rs. 199 prepaid plan is more beneficial.

    So, if you are eligible for all these prepaid plans, which one would you prefer? Do leave your opinion in the comments section below.

    Read More About: airtel news telecom tariff plans
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
