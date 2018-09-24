ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid plan offers 1GB data and unlimited calls for 48 days

Airtel has come up with a new prepaid plan.

By

Related Articles

    The Indian telecom sector is getting highly competitive with every passing day as the telcos are coming up with new plans and revising their existing plans on a timely basis. Especially, the top players such as Airtel and Reliance Jio are making constant changes to their plans to establish leadership in the market and retain their subscribers.

    Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid plan offers 1GB data for 48 days

    In a recent development, Airtel has come up with a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 289 for its subscribers who prefer voice calling more than data benefits. According to a TelecomTalk report, the Rs. 289 plan offers unlimited voice calling for the subscribers all over the country. This plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for free.

    In addition to this benefit, the plan also provides 100 SMS per day and a total of 1GB of 4G data all throughout its validity. Notably, this Airtel prepaid plan is valid for 48 days, which makes the daily usage cost as Rs. 6.

    Competition with rivals

    The new Rs. 289 prepaid plan will be a rival to the Rs. 295 prepaid plan from Idea Cellular and Rs. 299 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio.

    The Idea Cellular plan offers 5GB of 2G/3G/4G data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls with a daily limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week for a period of 42 days. In comparison, the Airtel plan is better with truly unlimited voice calling benefits and a longer validity. But the Idea plan offers 5GB of data benefit instead of 1GB.

    On the other hand, the Reliance Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs. 299 offers 3GB of 4G data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls without any daily limit for a validity period of 28 days. On the whole, this plan offers 84GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days, which is suitable for the users who need a lot of data benefits.

    Airtel Rs. 299 prepaid plan

    In the same price bracket, Airtel has a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 299. This prepaid plan comes offers unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 45 days without any daily limit.

    Read More About: airtel news tariff plans telecom
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue