Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid plan offers 1GB data and unlimited calls for 48 days

The Indian telecom sector is getting highly competitive with every passing day as the telcos are coming up with new plans and revising their existing plans on a timely basis. Especially, the top players such as Airtel and Reliance Jio are making constant changes to their plans to establish leadership in the market and retain their subscribers.

In a recent development, Airtel has come up with a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 289 for its subscribers who prefer voice calling more than data benefits. According to a TelecomTalk report, the Rs. 289 plan offers unlimited voice calling for the subscribers all over the country. This plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for free.

In addition to this benefit, the plan also provides 100 SMS per day and a total of 1GB of 4G data all throughout its validity. Notably, this Airtel prepaid plan is valid for 48 days, which makes the daily usage cost as Rs. 6.

Competition with rivals

The new Rs. 289 prepaid plan will be a rival to the Rs. 295 prepaid plan from Idea Cellular and Rs. 299 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio.

The Idea Cellular plan offers 5GB of 2G/3G/4G data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls with a daily limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week for a period of 42 days. In comparison, the Airtel plan is better with truly unlimited voice calling benefits and a longer validity. But the Idea plan offers 5GB of data benefit instead of 1GB.

On the other hand, the Reliance Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs. 299 offers 3GB of 4G data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls without any daily limit for a validity period of 28 days. On the whole, this plan offers 84GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days, which is suitable for the users who need a lot of data benefits.

Airtel Rs. 299 prepaid plan

In the same price bracket, Airtel has a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 299. This prepaid plan comes offers unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 45 days without any daily limit.