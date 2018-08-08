Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan revised to offer 20GB more data

Airtel is on a spree of revising its existing plans in both the postpaid and prepaid segments. The latest one to be revised is the Rs. 399 myPlan Infinity postpaid plan. This postpaid plan will now offer additional data of 20GB to its subscribers for a year.

Subscribers of the Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan were enjoying 20GB of data per month with unlimited voice calls without any associated FUP till date. The revised Airtel postpaid plan will offer 20GB additional data to the users for a year without any changes in the other benefits.

Double data benefits

As of now, there is no clarity regarding how the additional 20GB of data will be rolled out to the users. We are yet to see if the same will be rolled out on a monthly basis for a year or annually. In general, the Airtel website reads, 'Additional 20 GB data for a year'.

For the uninitiated, earlier this year, the Rs. 399 postpaid plan was launched with 10GB of monthly data benefits. Later, the same was increased from 10GB to 20GB per month offering double data benefits.

Data Rollover scheme

What makes this revised Rs. 399 postpaid plan interesting is the Data Rollover scheme. Subscribers of this postpaid plan can get the unused data added to their account and taken forward to the next billing cycle. This rollover scheme is definitely useful for those who do not use a lot of mobile data on a daily basis.

Stern Jio rival

Notably, Airtel's postpaid and prepaid plans are being revised consistently to rival the telecom plans offered by Reliance Jio. The company has been offering double data benefits to the users to rival the Jio plans and benefits.

Following the announcement of the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband internet service, all the service providers started offering additional benefits and low-cost services to the subscribers. All the telcos are coming up with such benefits so that users get benefited by the revisions that are made and they give a touch challenge to Reliance Jio that has been causing a disruption in the market.