ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan revised to offer 20GB more data

Get additional data with the Rs. 399 postpaid plan!

By:

Related Articles

    Airtel is on a spree of revising its existing plans in both the postpaid and prepaid segments. The latest one to be revised is the Rs. 399 myPlan Infinity postpaid plan. This postpaid plan will now offer additional data of 20GB to its subscribers for a year.

    Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan revised to offer 20GB more data

    Subscribers of the Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan were enjoying 20GB of data per month with unlimited voice calls without any associated FUP till date. The revised Airtel postpaid plan will offer 20GB additional data to the users for a year without any changes in the other benefits.

    Double data benefits

    As of now, there is no clarity regarding how the additional 20GB of data will be rolled out to the users. We are yet to see if the same will be rolled out on a monthly basis for a year or annually. In general, the Airtel website reads, 'Additional 20 GB data for a year'.

    For the uninitiated, earlier this year, the Rs. 399 postpaid plan was launched with 10GB of monthly data benefits. Later, the same was increased from 10GB to 20GB per month offering double data benefits.

    Data Rollover scheme

    What makes this revised Rs. 399 postpaid plan interesting is the Data Rollover scheme. Subscribers of this postpaid plan can get the unused data added to their account and taken forward to the next billing cycle. This rollover scheme is definitely useful for those who do not use a lot of mobile data on a daily basis.

    Stern Jio rival

    Notably, Airtel's postpaid and prepaid plans are being revised consistently to rival the telecom plans offered by Reliance Jio. The company has been offering double data benefits to the users to rival the Jio plans and benefits.

    Following the announcement of the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband internet service, all the service providers started offering additional benefits and low-cost services to the subscribers. All the telcos are coming up with such benefits so that users get benefited by the revisions that are made and they give a touch challenge to Reliance Jio that has been causing a disruption in the market.

    Read More About: airtel new telecom tariff plans
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue