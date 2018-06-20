Reliance Jio offers 4.5GB data per day for 28 days at just Rs. 299

Recently, Reliance Jio announced the Double Dhamaka offer. As a part of this offer, the telco gives 3GB of 4G data per day to the prepaid subscribers who have recharged with Rs. 149 and Rs. 399 plans. Besides this, the telco upgraded the Rs. 299 prepaid plan to offer 1.5GB of additional 4G data per day.

Prior to this, the subscribers of the Rs. 299 plan were entitled to get 3GB of data per day with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and subscription to the Jio suite of apps. Now, they can enjoy 4.5GB of data per day along with the other benefits for a period of 28 days. However, this offer is available only till June 30 and interested users have to recharge before the deadline.

Given that the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament is going on, this new upgrade from Jio will help football enthusiasts stay tuned to the matches without any worry about expiring their daily data limit. In addition to the Rs. 299 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio upgraded a slew of prepaid plans. All the revised prepaid plans will offer benefits only till June 30. Here is a list of upgraded Jio plans.

Revised Reliance Jio prepaid plans

The Reliance Jio prepaid plans priced at Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399 and Rs. 449 will offer 3GB of data per day for their respective validity. The prepaid plans priced at Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448 and Rs. 498 will offer 3.5GB of data per day to the subscribers. Again, all these plans will offer other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS per day and subscription to the Jio suite of apps.

The telecom operator also offers 5.5GB and 6.5GB data per day with the Rs. 799 prepaid plan. It is also offering a discount of Rs. 100 on the recharges of Rs. 300 and above. The recharges of below Rs. 300 will get 20% discount on using PhonePe wallet on MyJio.

So, what are you waiting for? If you would like to enjoy 4.5GB of daily data, then hurry up to recharge your Jio number with the Rs. 299 plan as it is a limited period offer.