Reliance Jio to broadcast FIFA 2018 world cup from its JioTV app

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has announced that it will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 live on its JioTV app.

RJio said,"The multi-award-winning Live TV App, JioTV is increasingly becoming the leading and India's favorite sports destination."

Starting from June 14, JioTV app will host a live broadcast of India-Afghanistan Test Match from 9.30 am, 14th - 18th June 2018 and FIFA World Cup between 14th June - 15th July 2018.

This premium content will be available to all Jio users absolutely free.

As per company sources, Jio is strengthening the content portfolio with exclusive deals with leading content giants and broadcasters.

With over 100 million JioTV users, in the coming few days, JioTV will announce more such surprises that benefit the Jio users that look to deliver disproportionate value to them.

Meanwhile, the company also announced Double Dhamaka Offer in which the company is providing 1.5GB extra data per day on its existing plan of the same amount.

Under this new offer Jio Rs 149 plan will come down to Rs 120 along with 3GB/day data, free voice, SMS and Jio Apps for 28 days.

While Rs.399 pack will effectively come down to Rs 299 with 3GB/day data, free voice, SMS and Jio Apps for 84 days.

This additional data benefit will be available post 4 pm starting 12th June to 30th June 2018.

"Airtel introduced 1GB/day additional data on Rs.149 and Rs.399 price points only for a limited set of Airtel users, Jio said.

These are the new rates

a. 1.5GB/day data pack users - Rs 149, 349, 399, 449 will now get 3GB/day

b. 2GB/day data pack users - Rs 198, 398, 448, 498 will now get 3.5GB/day

c. 3GB/day data pack users - Rs 299 will now get 4.5GB/day

d. 4GB/day data pack users - Rs 509 will now get 5.5GB/day

e. 5GB/day data pack users - Rs 799 will now get 6.5GB/day