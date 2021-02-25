Airtel Adds More Subscribers Via MNP In 2020 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel attracted a large number of subscribers last year via mobile number portability (MNP). Besides, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) lost millions of customers due to bad services on their network, as per research by OpenStudy. The firm said that smartphone users on Reliance Jio and Vi had a very bad experience which is why subscribers are moving towards Airtel.

Similarly, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India highlighted that Airtel four million users in December 2020, while Reliance Jio managed to get only 4,78,917 new customers during the same month. Vi and state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL lost 5.69 million, 2,52,501, and 6,442 customers.

Subscribers Are Changing Telecom Operators Due To Increase Tariffs, Says Opensignal

On the other hand, OpenSignal said that users are changing their service provider after telecom operators increased tariff prices. The report pointed out that Airtel users are enjoying the best video experience.

"In Voice App Experience, we saw tight competition between four key operators. Airtel was slightly ahead of the pack and won the award in this category. The operator boosted its score to push it from a poor rating into an acceptable rating and to overtake Vodafone for first place," Opensignal said.

The report further said that Vi and Reliance Jio are poor in the same category. Furthermore, the firm said that Reliance Jio is dominating the 4G network as it has a score of 98.2 percent. Additionally, Reliance Jio is offering the best 4G coverage in the country.

Reliance Jio And Airtel Leading In India: Opensignal

Meanwhile, the report pointed out that Airtel and Reliance Jio are gaining a lot of smartphone users. The report suggested Vi is steadily losing customers since January 2021. OpenSignal also said that worse mobile network is one of the major reason all smartphone users to change the network or the telecom service provider.

