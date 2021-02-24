Airtel Forays Into Advertising Business; Launches Adtech Platform News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has forayed into a new segment on Wednesday. The telecom operator has entered into a $10 billion advertising business as it wants to transform its business. The Airtel Ads will enable all brands to choose consent-based and safe campaigns.

The telecom operator also said that it has already received Rs. 100 crore revenue from the same business during the testing phase and running several campaigns with almost 100 brands in India. "Early advertisers include PepsiCo, Zomato, CRED, Tata AIG, Lenskart, Apollo 247, Cars24, Gameskraft, Vahan, Harley Davidson," said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel.

Notably, the operator is offering its services to over 320 million users in three segments, such as DTH, Mobile, and Homes. Besides, the telecom operator claims that its users are consuming 16.8 GB of monthly data, which is high amongst all operators. Also, its average revenue per user stands at Rs. 166, while Reliance Jio and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are quite behind in the same segment.

The development comes soon after Airtel joined hands with Qualcomm for enhancing the 5G network. The company said that it might roll out 5G in the selected cities by June 2021. Furthermore, the telecom operator also conducted 5G field trials in Hyderabad.

Airtel Launches Data Plan Of Rs. 78 And Rs. 248: Details

Meanwhile, the operator has launched a data plan of Rs. 78 and Rs. 248. These packs are also providing a Wynk Music subscription. Both packs are available across all cities and available on the company's app digital store, reports Only Tech.

The first plan of Rs. 78 plan is offering 5GB data for one month along with a subscription to Wynk Premium. However, after using the 5GB data, users have to pay 50 paise per MB, while Rs. 248 plan is offering 25GB data, and 50MB per paise.

